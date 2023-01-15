Terenure celebrate double victory as Cork Con overcome Dublin University

TERENURE COLLEGE CELEBRATED on the double today as a 21-14 win over Young Munster saw them get back to winning ways in the Energia All-Ireland League and qualify for the Energia Bateman Cup final.

First quarter tries from Campbell Classon and Jordan Coghlan, both rewarding Terenure’s phase-building and patience on the ball, saw the hosts turn around at Lakelands Park with a 14-6 lead.

This league game doubled up as a semi-final for the Bateman Cup, a competition ‘Nure have never won while Young Munster fell at the final hurdle last season against Lansdowne.

Buoyed by their 24-18 victory over ‘Nure from before Christmas, Munsters closed the gap to three points thanks to a fine maul try from Dan Walsh – his seventh of the league campaign.

However, the Division 1A leaders were quick to respond, a superb offload from Conall Boomer releasing Levi Vaughan to touch down.

They brought on Ireland Under-20 scrum half prospect Fintan Gunne for his debut late on, with the Cookies unable to get any closer.

Replacement hooker Billy Scannell’s late maul try was the decisive score in Cork Constitution’s action-packed 32-27 triumph over Dublin University at Temple Hill.

These teams have a habit of supplying plenty of entertainment and try-scoring fare when they meet, with last week’s 10-try clash at College Park ending in a 35-all draw.

This time around it was Cork Con who took the verdict by five tries to four, despite suffering three yellow cards during the final quarter.

Evan Treacy / INPHO Colm Hogan carrying the ball for Cork Constitution against Dublin University. Evan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

In-form flanker James Murphy was involved in the build-up to Daniel Hurley’s sixth-minute opener, although Trinity responded when Bart Vermeulen reacted quickest to a loose ball and winger James Dillon was released for the corner.

Con, who had Munster’s Liam O’Connor causing problems for the Trinity scrum, gave themselves a decent cushion at 19-5. Cathal O’Flaherty and captain Aidan Moynihan both crossed, the latter adding the two conversions, but they could not hold onto the momentum.

Colm Hogan used scrum possession to put Ronan Quinn away down the left touchline for the students’ second unconverted score, before Aran Egan expertly broke the defensive line and fed Gavin Jones to make it three tries each.

Jonny Holland’s men put on a spurt before the interval, with George Coomber getting over for the bonus point try before Moynihan landed a penalty to make it 27-17.

Trinity out-half Egan hit back with an early second half penalty, but Con were left scrambling when they had Jack Kelleher and Louis Kahn yellow carded in quick succession.

Full-back Hogan claimed the visitors’ bonus point out wide on the left, Egan following up with a terrific levelling conversion from the touchline.

Nonetheless, Con showed their greater levels of experience and Moynihan, in particular. He kicked a penalty towards the corner and the lineout drive delivered handsomely, Scannell reaching over for the match winner.

The try scorer did end up in the bin with seven minutes still remaining, but the home side made sure they had the better of the territory as they climbed above Trinity, moving up to third in the table.

Leinster Academy duo Aitzol Arenzana King and Alex Soroka contributed tries during Clontarf’s hard-fought 19-13 victory over bottom side Garryowen.

Their converted scores helped the defending champions to lead 14-5 at half-time in wet and windy conditions at Dooradoyle. Munster’s Tony Butler and Neil Cronin started for the Light Blues.

They also had Oli Morris, the province’s Irish-qualified centre signing, in midfield. He added a well-taken try to a Butler penalty to hand the Limerick men a losing bonus point.

A Tadhg Bird try had given ‘Tarf enough of a buffer before that, they remain three points behind table toppers ‘Nure and four clear of Cork Con in third.

Meanwhile, Ballynahinch are now only five points outside of the top four after a strong first half guided them past UCD on a 24-0 scoreline.

Centre George Pringle raided over for his eighth try of the season, and coupled with an earlier Greg Hutley effort and a penalty try from late scrum pressure, ‘Hinch were 24 points clear at the break.

With 17 minutes on the clock in Belfield, Hutley was up in support to gather the final pass from Pringle after he had been initially put through a gap by Mark Best. He converted and added a penalty for a 10-point advantage.

Quick ruck ball paved the way for Pringle to score on the half hour mark. Out-half Hutley’s nicely-timed pass allowed his outside centre to break a tackle and he dummied and evaded two more defenders on his way to the line.

Following Ross Deegan’s sin-binning as ‘Hinch look primed for another try, their scrum, which included Ulster Academy prop George Saunderson, won two penalties five metres out and it was enough to force the penalty try.

UCD had the wind behind them in the second half, but struggled to create chances. They had Diarmuid Mangan sin binned and replacement Mark Fleming missed out on a try due to a double movement.

Lansdowne are back up to seventh in the standings after avenging a recent home defeat. They overcame Shannon 34-24 at Coonagh where winger Michael Silvester crossed for two of their five tries.

James Kenny, Connor O’Sullivan and Cillian Redmond registered the visitors’ other tries, with Leinster Academy out-half Charlie Tector kicking nine points.

Shannon, who trailed 12-3 at half-time, strung together three second half tries, their penalty try coming from scrum pressure and forwards Colm Heffernan and Luke Rigney also got over the whitewash.

Evan Treacy / INPHO Cork Constitution’s Niall Kenneally is tackled by Anthony Ryan of Dublin University. Evan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Divisions – Round 10 Results: Saturday, January 14

DIVISION 1A:

GARRYOWEN 13 CLONTARF 19, Dooradoyle

Scorers: Garryowen: Tries: Jamie Shanahan, Oli Morris; Pen: Tony Butler

Clontarf: Tries: Aitzol Arenzana King, Alex Soroka, Tadhg Bird; Cons: Conor Kelly 2

HT: Garryowen 5 Clontarf 14

GARRYOWEN: Jamie Heuston (capt); Colm Quilligan, Oli Morris, Jack Delaney, Jamie Shanahan; Tony Butler, Neil Cronin; Michael Veale, Larry Kelly, Mark Donnelly, Des Fitzgerald, Kieran Roche, Johnny Keane, Nicky Greene, Sean Rennison.

Replacements: Ben O’Sullivan, Darragh McCarthy, Rhys O’Malley, Matt Sheehan, Evan Maher, Tommy O’Hora.

CLONTARF: Tadhg Bird; Aitzol Arenzana King, Michael Courtney, Matt D’Arcy (capt), Cian O’Donoghue; Conor Kelly, Angus Lloyd; Ivan Soroka, Dylan Donnellan, Ben Griffin, Ed Kelly, Fionn Gilbert, Alex Soroka, JJ O’Dea, Tony Ryan.

Replacements: Aidan O’Kane, George Hadden, Cian Walsh, Sam Owens, Conor Kearns, Darragh Bolger.

CORK CONSTITUTION 32 DUBLIN UNIVERSITY 27, Temple Hill

Scorers: Cork Constitution: Tries: Daniel Hurley, Cathal O’Flaherty, Aidan Moynihan, George Coomber, Billy Scannell; Cons: Aidan Moynihan 2; Pen: Aidan Moynihan

Dublin University: Tries: James Dillon, Ronan Quinn, Gavin Jones, Colm Hogan; Cons: Aran Egan 2; Pen: Aran Egan

HT: Cork Constitution 27 Dublin University 17

CORK CONSTITUTION: George Coomber; Daniel Hurley, Harry O’Riordan, Niall Kenneally, Billy Crowley; Aidan Moynihan (capt), Louis Kahn; Liam O’Connor, Max Abbott, Luke Masters, Sean Duffy, Cathal O’Flaherty, Jack Kelleher, James Murphy, David Hyland.

Replacements: Billy Scannell, Alessandro Heaney, Mattisse Lamarque d’Arrouzat, Mark Stafford, Ian Leonard, Greg Higgins.

DUBLIN UNIVERSITY: Colm Hogan; James Dillon, Louis McDonough, Gavin Jones, Ronan Quinn; Aran Egan, Louis O’Reilly (capt); Bart Vermeulen, Zach Baird, Thomas Connolly, Jack Kearney, Stephen Woods, Anthony Ryan, Sean McCrohan, Ruadhan Byron.

Replacements: Jack Manzo, Jerry Cahir, David Walsh, Aaron Coleman, Cormac King, Max O’Reilly.

SHANNON 24 LANSDOWNE 34, Coonagh

Scorers: Shannon: Tries: Penalty try, Colm Heffernan, Luke Rigney; Cons: Pen try con, John O’Sullivan 2; Pen: Mike Cooke

Lansdowne: Tries: Michael Silvester 2, James Kenny, Connor O’Sullivan, Cillian Redmond; Cons: Charlie Tector 3; Pen: Charlie Tector

HT: Shannon 3 Lansdowne 12

SHANNON: Jamie McGarry; Killian Dineen, Jack O’Donnell, Alan Flannery, Dan Hurley; Mike Cooke, Aran Hehir; Kieran Ryan, Alex Long, Darragh McSweeney, Ronan Coffey (capt), David Maher, Sean McCarthy, Kelvin Brown, Odhran Ring.

Replacements: Darren Ferrar, Luke Rigney, Colm Heffernan, Lee Nicholas, John O’Sullivan, Harry Long.

LANSDOWNE: Cillian Redmond; Peter Sullivan, Connor O’Sullivan, Kyle Dixon, Michael Sylvester; Charlie Tector, James Kenny; Ben Popplewell, Tadgh McElroy, Temi Lasisi, Arthur Greene, Ruairi Clarke, Clive Ross, Jack O’Sullivan (capt), Donough Lawlor.

Replacements: Jamie Kavanagh, Frank Kavanagh, Dan Murphy, Jack Connolly, Peter Hastie, Sean Galvin.

TERENURE COLLEGE 21 YOUNG MUNSTER 11, Lakelands Park

Scorers: Terenure College: Tries: Campbell Classon, Jordan Coghlan, Levi Vaughan; Cons: Caolan Dooley 3

Young Munster: Try: Dan Walsh; Pens: Evan Cusack 2

HT: Terenure College 14 Young Munster 6

TERENURE COLLEGE: Adam La Grue; Stephen O’Neill, Colm de Buitléar, Peter Sylvester, Caolan Dooley; Callum Smith, Alan Bennie; Campbell Classon, Levi Vaughan, Adam Tuite, Harrison Brewer (capt), Mick Melia, 6. Conall Boomer, Luke Clohessy, Jordan Coghlan.

Replacements: Liam Hyland, Craig Trenier, Matthew Caffrey, Adam Melia, Fintan Gunne, Sam Coghlan Murray.

YOUNG MUNSTER: Patrick Campbell; Conor Hayes, Shay McCarthy, Dan Goggin, Conor Phillips, Evan Cusack, Jack Lyons; David Begley, Dan Walsh, Conor Bartley, Tom Goggin, Sean Rigney, Alan Kennedy (capt), Ronan O’Sullivan, John Foley.

Replacements: Chris Moore, Paulo Leleisiuao, Eoin O’Connor, Bailey Faloon, Donnchadh O’Callaghan, Luke Fitzgerald.

UCD 0 BALLYNAHINCH 24, UCD Bowl

Scorers: UCD: –

Ballynahinch: Tries: Greg Hutley, George Pringle, Penalty try; Cons: Greg Hutley 2, Pen try con; Pen: Greg Hutley

HT: UCD 0 Ballynahinch 24

UCD: Niall Carroll; Chris Cosgrave, Ross Deegan, Ben Brownlee, Dylan O’Grady; James Tarrant, Michael Moloney; Chris Hennessy, Bobby Sheehan (capt), Ryan McMahon, Gerry Hill, Martin Fallon, Diarmuid Mangan, Bill Burns, James Culhane.

Replacements: Killian McQuaid, Hugo Malley, Evin Coyle, Mark Fleming, Tim Corkery, Alex O’Grady.

BALLYNAHINCH: Rory Butler; Fergus Jemphrey, George Pringle, Mark Best, Aaron Cairns; Greg Hutley, Conor McAuley; George Saunderson, Claytan Milligan, Kyle McCall, Bradley Luney, Cormac Izuchukwu, Marcus Rea, Zack McCall (capt), Jamie Macartney.

Replacements: Nacho Cladera Crespo, Joe Charles, James Simpson, Tom Martin, Chris Gibson, Ethan Graham.

DIVISION 1B:

BUCCANEERS 13 NAAS 11, Dubarry Park

Scorers: Buccaneers: Try: Josh O’Connor; Con: Harry West; Pens: Harry West 2

Naas: Try: Charlie Sheridan; Pens: Craig Ronaldson 2

HT: Buccaneers 7 Naas 3

BUCCANEERS: Shane Jennings; Josh O’Connor, Shane Layden, Stephen Mannion, Saul O’Carroll; Harry West, Frankie Hopkins; James Kelly, Steveni Lombard, Martin Staunton (capt), Ruairi Byrne, Danny Qualter, Sean O’Connell, Cian McCann, Ryan O’Meara.

Replacements: Oisin Dolan, Cedric Fokam, Fionn McDonnell, Michael Hanley, Will Reilly, Orrin Burgess.

NAAS: Mark McDermott; Donal Conroy, Henry Smith, Craig Ronaldson, Charlie Sheridan; Bryan Croke, Oscar Cawley; Stephen Lackey, Tadhg Dooley, Peter King, Paul Monahan (capt), David Benn, Cillian Dempsey, Ryan Casey, Eoin Walsh.

Replacements: Geoff McNelis, Conor Doyle, Patrick O’Flaherty, Mark Dennis, Connor Halpenny, Matt Stapleton.

CITY OF ARMAGH 22 MALONE 6, Palace Grounds

Scorers: City of Armagh: Tries: Jonny Morton, Glen Faloon, Shea O’Brien, Ryan Finlay; Con: Shea O’Brien

Malone: Pens: Peter Caves 2

HT: City of Armagh 10 Malone 6

CITY OF ARMAGH: Shea O’Brien; Andrew Willis, Matthew Hooks, Tim McNiece (capt); Ryan Purvis; Evin Crummie, Alex Johnston; Dylan Poyntz, Jack Treanor, Paul Mullen, Josh McKinley, Frank Bradshaw Ryan, John Glasgow, Nigel Simpson, Ryan O’Neill.

Replacements: Sam Anderson, Philip Fletcher, Jonny Morton, Ryan Finlay, Romain Morrow, Glen Faloon.

MALONE: Andy Bryans; Peter Caves, Jack McMurtry, Nathan Brown, David McMaster; Connor Spence, Zach Shore; Ben Halliday, Declan Moore, Ricky Greenwood, Adam McNamee, James McAilister, Patrick Fullarton-Healey, Dave Cave (capt), Michael Crothers.

Replacements: Sam Green, Lawson Porter, Cory Tipping, Yasser Omar, Shane Kelly, Mark McGlynn,

HIGHFIELD 20 ST. MARY’S COLLEGE 14, Woodleigh Park

Scorers: Highfield: Tries: Miah Cronin 2, Luke Kingston; Con: James Taylor; Pen: James Taylor

St. Mary’s College: Tries: Hugo Conway 2; Cons: Mick O’Gara 2

HT: Highfield 5 St. Mary’s College 0

HIGHFIELD: Cian Bohane; Colin O’Neill, Liam McCarthy, Mark Dorgan, Luke Kingston; James Taylor, Richard Cassidy; Cillian Buckley, Travis Coomey, Ian McCarthy, John O’Callaghan, Sean Garrett, Dave O’Connell (capt), Amhlaoibh Porter, Miah Cronin.

Replacements: Rob Murphy, Daragh Fitzgerald, Eoin Keating, Mark Fitzgibbon, Dave O’Sullivan, Gavin O’Leary.

ST. MARY’S COLLEGE: Conor Hickey; Hugo Conway, Ryan O’Loughlin, Mick O’Gara, Mark Fogarty; Conor Dean, Andrew Walsh; Adam Mulvihill, Richie Halpin, Tom O’Reilly, Peter Starrett, Liam Corcoran, Daniel Leane, Ethan Baxter, Ronan Watters (capt).

Replacements: Steven O’Brien, Jack Reidy Walsh, Harry MacDonald, Niall Hurley, Richie Fahy, Steven Kilgallen, Padraig Dundon.

OLD BELVEDERE 52 UCC 12, Ollie Campbell Park

Scorers: Old Belvedere: Tries: Joe White, Calum Dowling 2, Jayden Beckett, Ariel Robles, Jamie McAleese, Fionn McWey, Hugh Flood; Cons: David Wilkinson 6

UCC: Tries: Danny Sheahan, Sean Edogbo; Con: Johnny Murphy

HT: Old Belvedere 24 UCC 0

OLD BELVEDERE: Joe White; Ariel Robles, Jayden Beckett, Jamie McAleese, Josh Pyper; David Wilkinson, Briain Leonard; James Bollard (capt), Calum Dowling, Ronan Foxe, Will McDonald, Fionn McWey, Darragh O’Callaghan, Tom Mulcair, Kale Thatcher.

Replacements: Joe Horan, Jamie Mulhern, Hugh Flood, Oran O’Brien, Robert Jordan, Mick O’Kennedy.

UCC: Louis Bruce (capt); Sean Condon, Killian Coghlan, Tom McCarthy, Joe O’Leary; Cian Whooley, Ignasi Rodriguez; Rory Duggan, Luke McAuliffe, Dan McCarthy, Sam O’Sullivan, Aidan Brien, Peter Hyland, Jacob Sheahan, Jack O’Sullivan.

Replacements: Danny Sheahan, Stewart Lynch, Patrick McBarron, Sean Edogbo, Aaron Quirke, Johnny Murphy.

OLD WESLEY 28 BANBRIDGE 12, Energia Park

Scorers: Old Wesley: Tries: Alex Molloy, Cronan Gleeson, Tommy O’Callaghan, Keith Kavanagh; Cons: Josh Miller 4

Banbridge: Tries: Peter Cromie, Conor Field; Con: James Humphreys

HT: Old Wesley 14 Banbridge 7

OLD WESLEY: Alex Molloy; Nathan Randles, James O’Donovan, Eoin Deegan, Tommy O’Callaghan; Josh Miller, Keith Kavanagh; Harry Noonan, Howard Noonan, Cronan Gleeson, David Motyer, Iain McGann (capt), Sam Pim, Will Fay, Reuben Pim.

Replacements: Dom Maclean, Sam Kenny, Brian Short, Josh O’Hare, Ian Cassidy, David Poff.

BANBRIDGE: Adam Doherty; Cameron Millar, Conor Field, Josh Cromie, Jamie Mullan; James Humphreys, Neil Kilpatrick; Callum Reid, Peter Cromie (capt), Michael Cromie, Dan Kilpatrick, Alex Thompson, Alex Weir, Dale Carson, Max Lyttle.

Replacements: Arthur Allen, Josh Chambers, Jake Smyth, Martin Vorster, Aaron Kennedy, James Buller.

DIVISION 2A:

Old Crescent 18 Dolphin 17, Takumi Park

Blackrock College 8 Cashel 14, Stradbrook

MU Barnhall 42 UL Bohemians 29, Parsonstown

Navan 10 Nenagh Ormond 10, Balreask Old

Queen’s University 43 Ballymena 25, Dub Lane

DIVISION 2B:

Dungannon 7 Rainey Old Boys 10, Stevenson Park

Enniscorthy 44 Galwegians 0, Alcast Park

Galway Corinthians 26 Sligo 12, Corinthian Park

Malahide 12 Belfast Harlequins 7, Estuary Road

Wanderers 3 Greystones 17, Merrion Road

DIVISION 2C:

Ballina 19 Tullamore 18, Heffernan Park

Bangor 10 Skerries 11, Upritchard Park

Bruff 22 Midleton 13, Kilballyowen Park

Instonians 50 Omagh Academicals 0, Shaw’s Bridge

Sunday’s Well 19 Clonmel 27, Musgrave Park

