Shannon endure baptism of fire against Terenure while Clontarf edge out UCD

SHANNON ENDURED A baptism of fire on their return to Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1A with a 39-3 defeat to Terenure College, last season’s runners-up.

Signalling their intent for the season ahead, Sean Skehan’s Terenure side ran in six unanswered tries at Thomond Park today with debutant winger Matthew Bowen claiming the last of them.

Former Ealing Trailfinders Academy out-half Mike Cooke kicked Shannon into an early lead, but Terenure, with flanker Conall Boomer in brilliant form, soon showed exactly why they were title challengers last year.

Following up on Colm de Buitléar’s try from a charge-down, ‘Nure punished a Kieran Ryan yellow card with two quick-fire scores from Jordan Coghlan and captain Harrison Brewer.

Lovely hands from the influential de Buitléar then released Craig Adams for the bonus point try. Caolan Dooley added his third conversion for a 26-3 half-time lead.

Shannon tightened up their defence on the resumption, with the Terenure maul – a big facet of their game – foiled by good work from Jade Kriel and Kelvin Brown.

However, Alan Bennie’s clever line and well-timed pass set up a Luke Clohessy try in the 55th minute, before Dooley drained a penalty. Bowen had the final say, going over in the corner with openside Clohessy involved in the build-up.

Dylan Donnellan continued where he left off last season with a brace of tries in Clontarf’s hard-fought 24-19 bonus point victory at UCD.

Hooker Donnellan helped himself to 19 tries during ‘Tarf’s title-winning campaign, and his latest scores for the Bulls were crucial as they had to twice come from behind at the UCD Bowl.

Clontarf players after their win against UCD. Source: Evan Treacy/INPHO

A minute’s silence was observed before the start of this Dublin derby to mark the death of Brian Mullins, the long-serving UCD Director of Sport and Clontarf native and former player.

Tim Corkery missed an early penalty but UCD hit the front in the ninth minute. Captain Bobby Sheehan’s short ball to the front of a lineout sent the inrushing Mark Fleming over for a try near the left corner.

The Clontarf forwards dominated as the opening quarter developed, the hosts holding them at bay until the 15th minute when the dangerous Donnellan broke off a maul to score. Conor Kelly converted for a 7-5 lead.

The two-point gap remained in place up to half-time, UCD edging back in front briefly – Leinster Academy back rower Sean O’Brien powered over from a scrum – before Andy Wood’s men cancelled out that try in the 29th minute.

The visitors’ pack went the direct route again, after captain Matt D’Arcy had threatened on a slaloming run. Prop Ivan Soroka managed to cross from close range, getting on the scoresheet on the occasion of his 28th birthday. Kelly’s conversion made it 14-12.

‘Tarf lifted it up a gear on the restart, D’Arcy slicing through the middle from a first phase move and setting up his centre partner Michael Courtney for try number three.

The defending champions then had to absorb yellow cards for Cormac Daly, who was guilty of taking out scrum half Michael Moloney during a promising UCD attack, and young winger Hugh Cooney.

Cooney paid the price for successive team penalties, but the students were unable to convert the pressure into points. Instead, when ‘Tarf returned to the home 22, Donnellan gobbled up an overthrown lineout and swatted away two tackles to complete his brace.

The UCD backs hit back with a slick 69th-minute try, Chris Cosgrave regathering his own chip kick and feeding inside for David Ryan to finish off behind the posts. Corkery’s extras made it a five-point game.

It was only enough for a losing bonus point in the end, though, as Kevin Croke’s young guns could not get back into scoring range. Kelly sent a penalty wide and replacement Declan Adamson won a result-clinching turnover for ‘Tarf in the final play.

Cork Constitution came from nine points down to pip Young Munster 19-18, with captain Aidan Moynihan landing a 79th-minute match-winning penalty.

The Temple Hill faithful were fearing the worst when Conor Hayes crossed for his second try, moving the Cookies into a 15-6 lead early in the second half.

Ireland Under-20 flanker Ronan O’Sullivan had an impressive debut for Young Munster, who had led 8-3 at the break thanks to Hayes’ 31st-minute effort in the corner.

In Jonny Holland’s first league game as head coach, Cork Con rallied in what was a very physical encounter. A Moynihan penalty was followed by replacement James Murphy’s charge in under the posts for a 16-15 turnaround.

Evan Cusack raised Munsters’ hopes with a well-struck penalty to snatch back the lead, but Moynihan decided his bruising Munster derby to see his side prevail in nail-biting fashion.

Meanwhile, Dublin University stormed straight to the top of the table courtesy of a barnstorming eight-try display at Dooradoyle.

Tony Smeeth’s youngsters, who included seven AIL debutants, ran out 50-14 winners over Garryowen with excellent out-half Aran Egan helping himself to a hat-trick of tries and 25 points in all.

Among the newcomers in the Trinity selection were Ireland Under-19 hooker Conall Henchy, Max Dunne and Paddy McCarthy. Dunne is the younger brother of former Leinster lock Jack, while McCarthy’s elder sibling, Joe, is currently on tour with Emerging Ireland.

Two penalties from Munster Academy out-half Tony Butler left Garryowen just 12-6 behind at the break. Egan finished off a counter attack from deep for Trinity’s opening try, before full-back Colm Hogan capitalised on the groundwork done by the forwards.

Butler kicked the Light Blues closer, only for the students to cut loose in their push for the bonus point. Diarmuid McCormack fed Ronan Quinn for their third try and then a well-executed lineout maul saw McCormack pocket the bonus.

The electric Egan added two more tries, sandwiching Hogan’s second of the day, and even after Bryan Fitzgerald’s consolation score, Trinity hit the half-century mark thanks to a late intercept try from winger James Dillon.

The shock result in the top flight came on the Aviva Stadium’s back pitch where Ballynahinch edged out Lansdowne in a nine-try thriller.

Out-half Greg Hutley’s 72nd-minute penalty handed ‘Hinch a famous 34-31 bonus point victory, having led 31-19 at one stage and come back from an early 12-3 deficit.

Ballynahinch had only months previously been battling to avoid relegation, and the omens were not good when Lansdowne’s Luke Thompson and Dan Murphy scored tries inside the opening 16 minutes, the first one from a maul.

New signing Mark Best lifted Ballynahinch with a seven-pointer, yet Lansdowne pushed into a 19-10 lead when scrum half Jack Matthews finished off a break by Peter Sullivan and the follow-up from captain Clive Ross. Charlie Tector converted.

The momentum was snatched back by Adam Craig’s charges, however, with Ireland Sevens international Fergus Jemphrey running in an intercept try on his AIL debut and centre George Pringle squeezing in ‘Hinch’s third for a 24-19 interval advantage.

Pringle rocked Lansdowne further with a converted try just after the restart, and the hosts had to show patience until nippy winger Sean Galvin was able to respond on the hour mark.

A prolonged bout of Lansdowne pressure resulted in number 8 Donough Lawler’s 70th-minute score, with replacement Jack Connolly adding the levelling conversion for 31-all.

A rare home defeat was the final outcome for the headquarters club, though, as surefooted out-half Hutley landed the all-important penalty to complete his 14-point haul.

Cork Con celebrate their win over Young Munster. Source: Ben Brady/INPHO

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE – MEN’S DIVISIONS ROUND 1 RESULTS:

CORK CONSTITUTION 19 YOUNG MUNSTER 18, Temple Hill

Scorers: Cork Constitution: Try: James Murphy; Con: Aidan Moynihan; Pens: George Coomber, Aidan Moynihan 3

Young Munster: Tries: Conor Hayes 2; Con: Evan Cusack; Pens: Evan Cusack 2

HT: Cork Constitution 6 Young Munster 8

CORK CONSTITUTION: George Coomber; Daniel Hurley, Greg Higgins, Niall Kenneally, Michael Hand; Aidan Moynihan (capt), Ian Leonard; Brendan Quinlan, Billy Scannell, Luke Masters, Sean Duffy, Cathal O’Flaherty, Matisse Lamarque d’Arrouzat, John Beamish, Jack Kelleher.

Replacements: Tadgh McCarthy, Alessandro Heaney, Andrew Treacy, James Murphy, Louis Kahn, Harry O’Riordan.

YOUNG MUNSTER: Stephen Lyons; Conor Hayes, Jack Harrington, Evan O’Gorman, Shay McCarthy; Evan Cusack, Donnchadh O’Callaghan; David Begley, Dan Walsh (capt), Conor Bartley, Tom Goggin, Sean Rigney, Liam Neilan, Ronan O’Sullivan, Bailey Faloon.

Replacements: James Horrigan, Paulo Leleisiuao, George Jacobs, Harry Fleming, Jack Lyons, Conor Nesbitt.

GARRYOWEN 14 DUBLIN UNIVERSITY 50, Dooradoyle

Scorers: Garryowen: Try: Bryan Fitzgerald; Pens: Tony Butler 3

Dublin University: Tries: Aran Egan 3, Colm Hogan 2, Ronan Quinn, Diarmuid McCormack, James Dillon; Cons: Aran Egan 5

HT: Garryowen 6 Dublin University 12

GARRYOWEN: Jamie Heuston; Jamie Shanahan, Bryan Fitzgerald, Jack Delaney, JJ O’Neill; Tony Butler, Evan Maher; Michael Veale, Max Clein, Darragh McCarthy, Oisin Cooke, Cian Hurley, Johnny Keane, Mikey Sheahan, Brian Gleeson.

Replacements: Niall Fitzgerald, Ben O’Sullivan, Nick Greene, Jack Oliver, Henry Buttimer, Des Fitzgerald.

DUBLIN UNIVERSITY: Colm Hogan; James Dillon, Louis McDonough, Gavin Jones, Ronan Quinn; Aran Egan, Louis O’Reilly; Cole Kelly, Jack Manzo, Thomas Connolly, Harry Sheridan, Max Dunne, Anthony Ryan, Diarmuid McCormack, Ruadhan Byron.

Replacements: Conall Henchy, Paddy McCarthy, Stephen Woods, Aaron McCormack, Cormac King, Hugh O’Kennedy.

LANSDOWNE 31 BALLYNAHINCH 34, Aviva Stadium back pitch

Scorers: Lansdowne: Tries: Luke Thompson, Dan Murphy, Jack Matthews, Sean Galvin, Donough Lawler; Cons: Charlie Tector 2, Jack Connolly

Ballynahinch: Tries: Mark Best, Fergus Jemphrey, George Pringle 2; Cons: Greg Hutley 4; Pens: Greg Hutley 2

HT: Lansdowne 19 Ballynahinch 24

LANSDOWNE: Michael Silvester; Peter Sullivan, Mark Roche, Kyle Dixon, Sean Galvin; Charlie Tector, Jack Matthews; Frank Kavanagh, Luke Thompson, Ben Popplewell, Dan Murphy, Ruairi Clarke, Clive Ross (capt), Joey Szpara, Donough Lawlor.

Replacements: Tom Barry, Temi Lasisi, Conor McMenamin, Liam Forster, Jack Connolly, Stephen Madigan.

BALLYNAHINCH: Rory Burke; Aaron Cairns, George Pringle, Mark Best, Fergus Jemphrey; Greg Hutley, Conor McKee; George Saunderson, Claytan Milligan, Kyle McCall, James Simpson, Thomas Donnan (capt), Zack McCall, Bradley Luney, Jamie Macartney.

Replacements: John Dickson, Conor Piper, Matthew Connolly, Tom Martin, Ethan Graham, Conor McAuley.

SHANNON 3 TERENURE COLLEGE 39, Thomond Park

Scorers: Shannon: Pen: Mike Cooke

Terenure College: Tries: Jordan Coghlan, Harrison Brewer, Craig Adams, Luke Clohessy, Matthew Bowen; Cons: Caolan Dooley 3; Pen: Caolan Dooley

HT: Shannon 3 Terenure College 26

SHANNON: John Hurley; Jack O’Donnell, Killian Dineen, Alan Flannery, Dan Hurley; Mike Cooke, Aran Hehir; Kieran Ryan, Jordan Prenderville, Luke Rigney, Jade Kriel, David Maher, Ronan Coffey (capt), Kelvin Brown, Lee Nicholas.

Replacements: Darragh Farrer, Darragh McSweeney, Cathal Hynes, Colm Heffernan, John O’Sullivan, Josh Costello.

TERENURE COLLEGE: Adam La Grue; Matthew Bowen, Colm de Buitléar, Caolan Dooley, Craig Adams; Callum Smith, Alan Bennie; Marcus Hanan, Levi Vaughan, Adam Tuite, Harrison Brewer (capt), Michael Melia, Conall Boomer, Luke Clohessy, Jordan Coghlan.

Replacements: Sean McNulty, Sam McCoy, Michael Murphy, Adam Melia, Cathal Marsh, Peter Sylvester.

UCD 19 CLONTARF 24, UCD Bowl

Scorers: UCD: Tries: Mark Fleming, Sean O’Brien, David Ryan; Cons: Tim Corkery 2

Clontarf: Tries: Dylan Donnellan 2, Ivan Soroka, Michael Courtney; Cons: Conor Kelly 2

HT: UCD 12 Clontarf 14

UCD: Harry Donnelly; Dylan O’Grady, David Ryan, Ben Brownlee, Chris Cosgrave; Tim Corkery, Michael Moloney; Hugo O’Malley, Bobby Sheehan (capt), Evin Coyle, Jonny Fish, Mark Morrissey, Bill Burns, Sean O’Brien, Mark Fleming.

Replacements: Killian McQuaid, Rob Byrne, Gerry Hill, James Tarrant, Rob Gilsenan, Alex O’Grady.

CLONTARF: Tadhg Bird; Hugh Cooney, Michael Courtney, Matt D’Arcy (capt), Cian O’Donoghue; Conor Kelly, Angus Lloyd; Ivan Soroka, Dylan Donnellan, Ben Griffin, Fionn Gilbert, Cormac Daly, JJ O’Dea, Martin Moloney, Tony Ryan.

Replacements: Declan Adamson, Darragh Bolger, Ed Kelly, Sam Owens, Conor Kearns, JP Phelan.

DIVISION 1B:

CITY OF ARMAGH 22 BUCCANEERS 20, Palace Grounds

HIGHFIELD 26 BANBRIDGE 20, Woodleigh Park

MALONE 12 UCC 36, Gibson Park

OLD BELVEDERE 32 ST. MARY’S COLLEGE 28, Ollie Campbell Park

OLD WESLEY 37 NAAS 7, Energia Park

DIVISION 2A:

Blackrock College 38 Ballymena 24, Stradbrook

MU Barnhall 44 Old Crescent 27, Parsonstown

Navan 20 Cashel 19, Balreask Old

Queen’s University 69 Dolphin 12, Dub Lane

UL Bohemians 5 Nenagh Ormond 20, UL Arena

DIVISION 2B:

Belfast Harlequins 26 Sligo 9, Deramore Park

Dungannon 33 Galwegians 7, Stevenson Park

Enniscorthy 15 Greystones 26, Alcast Park

Galway Corinthians 34 Rainey Old Boys 33, Corinthian Park

Malahide 17 Wanderers 14, Estuary Road

DIVISION 2C:

Ballina 21 Skerries 29, Heffernan Park

Bangor 30 Sunday’s Well 21, Upritchard Park

Bruff 20 Omagh Academicals 18, Kilballyowen Park

Clonmel 18 Midleton 8, Ardgaoithe

Instonians 39 Tullamore 21, Shaw’s Bridge

WOMEN’S DIVISION:

COOKE 7 SUTTONIANS 15, Shaw’s Bridge (rescheduled match from round 1)

Scorers: Cooke: Try: Ilse van Staden; Con: Amanda Morton

Suttonians: Tries: Emma Jordan, Janita Kareta; Con: Órfhlaith Murray; Pen: Catherine Martin

HT: Cooke 7 Suttonians 7

COOKE: Teah Maguire; Tamzin Boyce, Christy Hill, Kelly McCormill, Claire Johnston; Amanda Morton, Hannah Downey; Ilse van Staden, Megan Simpson, Fiona McCaughan, Naomi McCord, Aishling O’Connell (capt), Stacey Sloan, Gemma McCamley, Helen McGhee.

Replacements: Eimear McQuillan, Emma Kearney, Katie McNeill, Katie Hetherington, Katie Kerr, Claire McGowan, Georgia Boyce.

SUTTONIANS: Emily McKeown, Clara Sexton, Annie Buntine, Catherine Martin (capt), Jools Aungier; Órfhlaith Murray, Lena Kibler; Janita Kareta, Aoife Brennan, Mary Healy, Brenda Barr, Grainne Tummon, Louise Catinot, Roisin O’Driscoll, Shannon Touhey.

Replacements: Julia O’Connor, Nicola Bolger, Ciara Spencer, Leah Hartigan, Shannen Price, Moya Kernan, Emma Jordan.

