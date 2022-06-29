Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 16°C Wednesday 29 June 2022
Advertisement

Roscommon's Dr Hyde Park to host Friday night All-Ireland minor football final

Galway and Mayo will contest the decider in July.

By The42 Team Wednesday 29 Jun 2022, 4:41 PM
1 hour ago 1,895 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5803227
Roscommon's Dr Hyde Park.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Roscommon's Dr Hyde Park.
Roscommon's Dr Hyde Park.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

THE ALL-IRELAND minor football final will be held at Dr Hyde Park in Roscommon, as Galway and Mayo do battle in the showpiece on Firday, 7 July [Throw-in, 7.15pm].

The sides will be squaring off again after previously meeting in the Connacht final where Mayo prevailed with a six-point win earlier this month.

Galway rallied from that defeat to overcome Dublin and Derry to book a spot in the All-Ireland decider. Mayo accounted for Kildare and Kerry on their way to the showpiece.

There will be extra-time and penalties on the night to determine a winner if necessary.

Galway are aiming to win the All-Ireland minor championship for the first time since 2007 while Mayo last captured in the title in 2013.

Exclusive NZ - IRE
Rugby Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella's match analysis and Garry Doyle's updates from New Zealand exclusive to members

Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie