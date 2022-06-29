Roscommon's Dr Hyde Park to host Friday night All-Ireland minor football final

THE ALL-IRELAND minor football final will be held at Dr Hyde Park in Roscommon, as Galway and Mayo do battle in the showpiece on Firday, 7 July [Throw-in, 7.15pm].
The sides will be squaring off again after previously meeting in the Connacht final where Mayo prevailed with a six-point win earlier this month.
Galway rallied from that defeat to overcome Dublin and Derry to book a spot in the All-Ireland decider. Mayo accounted for Kildare and Kerry on their way to the showpiece.
There will be extra-time and penalties on the night to determine a winner if necessary.
Galway are aiming to win the All-Ireland minor championship for the first time since 2007 while Mayo last captured in the title in 2013.
