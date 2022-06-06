Electric Hurley bags 0-5 as Mayo overcome Galway to clinch Connacht minor title

Mayo 0-13

Galway 0-7

Maurice Brosnan reports from Hastings Insurance MacHale Park

MAYO COLLECTED THEIR 41st Connacht minor football championship title with a comprehensive victory over their rivals Galway and head for the knock-out stages with five wins from five championship games.

When the sides met in the group stage it ended in a 14-point Mayo victory. Galway were significantly better this time out and swung hard but ultimately, the hosts never suffered consequential damage.

Conditions in Castlebar were beautiful. Dry and still. From the start, it was obvious both teams were well versed in the intricacies of modern football. Patient and probing with the ball, withdrawing back in numbers without it. With six minutes played, Mayo led and it stayed that way for the rest of the tie.

After back-to-back wides, Niall Hurley scored the opening point with a darting run through the Galway defence and stroking a left-footed effort over.

He added another moments later as Mayo made the most of a missed goal chance with a sweeping counterattack. Colm Costello got the visitors off the mark with a free but Sean Deane’s side continued to enjoy the majority of possession, making it pay when Ronan Clarke finally found his range with a 30-metre free.

After winning his own ball out in front, Stephen Curley scored Galway’s first from play. Mayo responded immediately as Hurley hit his third. Another Costello free cut the gap to one.

Mayo elected to move midfielder Luke Feeney to the edge of the square for the rest of the half and leave him as their sole attacker when defending. His mark stretched their lead while Galway amassed a series of wides.

With the clock ticking down, a goalmouth scramble saw Costello go down after a collision with goalkeeper David Dolan. Tribesman manager Alan Glynn was left remonstrating with the linesman as play continued. The gap at half-time was four.

Jack Keane kicked off the second half with a beauty before Galway responded with a free and the score of the night from centre-back Cillian Trayers.

They broke through on several subsequent occasions but a strong rearguard refused to yield. It was best represented by a brave Diarmuid Duffy interception with substitution Charlie Cox bearing down on goal. A free floated into the square was gobbled up by full-back John MacMonagle. The Westerners were more than a match for it all.

After 49 minutes, a sweeping move down the right wing was worked to Hurley at the top of the D who duly added a fourth. Vinny Gill and Trayers kept Galway ticking over before the electric Hurley raced through once again and was hauled down for a simple free.

The Claremorris attacker, starting alongside his twin Dara in the forward line, added a fifth soon after. With the clock ticking down, Galway peppered the Mayo goal, huffing and puffing without ever threatening to bring the house down.

Galway must regather for their quarter-final against Dublin on Sunday. The Connacht champions march on to face Kildare.

Scorers for Mayo: Niall Hurley 0-5, Ronan Clarke 0-4 (2free, 1mark) Luke Feeney 0-1, (1mark), Jack Keane 0-1, David Dolan 0-1 (1free), Zac Collins 0-1,

Scorers for Galway: Colm Costello 0-3 (3free), Stephen Curley 0-1, Cillian Trayers 0-2, Vinny Gill 0-1,

Mayo:

1. David Dolan (Balla)

2. Rio Mortimer (Claremorris) 3. John MacMonagle (Castlebar Mitchels) 4. Lorcan Silke (Westport)

5. Liam Maloney (Cill Chomáin) 6. Colm McHale (Bohola Moy Davitts) 7. Paul Gilmore (Claremorris)

8. Jack Keane (Hollymount/Carramore) 9. Luke Feeney (Ballina Stephenites)

10. James Maheady (Crossmolina Deel Rovers) 11. Dara Hurley (Claremorris) 12. Diarmuid Duffy (Ballinrobe)

13. Cathal Keaveney (Parke Keelogues Crimlin) 14. Ronan Clarke (Bohola Moy Davitts) 15. Niall Hurley (Claremorris)

Subs:

19. Oliver Armstrong (Knockmore) for Keane (37)

20. Dyland Gallagher (Davitts) for Hurley (37)

21. Zac Collins (Islandeady) for Maheady (42)

24. Sean O’Dowd (Kilmovee Shamrocks) for Keaveney (57)

17. John Finn (Mayo Gaels) for Maloney (63)

Galway:

1. Kyle Gilmore (Cortoon Shamrocks)

2. Adam Colleran (Mountbellow Moylough) 3. Tomás Farthing (An Spidéal) 4. Vinny Gill (Corofin)

5. Mark Mannion (Salthill Knocknacarra) 6. Cillian Trayers (Claregalway) 7. Ross Coen (Corofin)

8. Jack Lonergan (Claregalway) 9. Shay McGlinchey (Tuam Stars)

10. Seán Dunne (CLG Bhearna) 11. Colm Costello (Dunmore MacHales) 12. Owen Morgan (Claregalway)

13. Stephen Curley (Annaghdown) 14. Éanna Monaghan (Claregalway) 24. Ryan Flaherty (Claregalway)

Subs:

22. Olan Kelly (Annaghdown) for Colleran (half-time)

15. Charlie Cox (Moycullen) for Dunne (40)

21. Fionn O’Connor for Costello (52)

20. James Summerville (St. Michaels) for Mannion (52)

23. Luke Carr (Kilannin) for Curley

Referee: Barry Murphy (Sligo)