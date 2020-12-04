BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 6°C Friday 4 December 2020
Advertisement

All-Ireland minor and U20 championships fixtures released

Details relating to the Munster U20 hurling championship semi-finals and final have also been announced.

By The42 Team Friday 4 Dec 2020, 6:37 PM
1 hour ago 1,269 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5289164
The LIT Gaelic Grounds.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
The LIT Gaelic Grounds.
The LIT Gaelic Grounds.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

THE GAA HAVE announced details of the All-Ireland minor and U20 championships fixtures today. 

Matches taking place in January will include the All-Ireland minor hurling semi-final and final, the All-Ireland U20 hurling final and the All-Ireland minor football semi-finals and final.

All the games will be broadcast on TG4.

In addition, Munster GAA have confirmed dates and times for the remaining matches in the Munster U20 hurling championship.

The Munster GAA statement adds that there are slight changes to the throw-in times of two matches scheduled for Saturday, 12 December — the Munster minor hurling semi-final between Tipperary and Waterford at Páirc Uí Rinn (now 3pm) and the Munster minor football quarter-final between Limerick and Waterford at the LIT Gaelic Grounds (now 1pm).

Saturday, 12 December

Bord Gais Energy Munster hurling U20 championship semi-final: Limerick v Cork, LIT Gaelic Grounds (4.30pm)

Tuesday, 15 December

Bord Gais Energy Munster hurling U20 championship semi-final: Waterford v Tipperary, Fraher Field Dungarvan (7pm)

Wednesday, 23 December

Bord Gais Energy Munster hurling U20 championship final (7.30pm) 

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Saturday/Sunday January 2/3

Electric Ireland minor hurling championship semi-final: Munster winner v Galway

Saturday/Sunday January 9/10

Bord Gais Energy All Ireland U20 hurling championship final: Leinster winner v Munster winner

Electric Ireland minor hurling championship final: Leinster winner v semi-final winner

Saturday/Sunday January 16/17

Electric Ireland minor football championship semi-finals: Connacht winner v Munster winner & Leinster winner v Ulster winner

Saturday/Sunday January 23/24

Electric Ireland minor football championship final

Design2resize

Subscribe to The42′s new member-led GAA Championship show with Marc Ó Sé and Shane Dowling. 

Join The42

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie