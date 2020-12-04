All-Ireland minor and U20 championships fixtures released

THE GAA HAVE announced details of the All-Ireland minor and U20 championships fixtures today.

Matches taking place in January will include the All-Ireland minor hurling semi-final and final, the All-Ireland U20 hurling final and the All-Ireland minor football semi-finals and final.

All the games will be broadcast on TG4.

In addition, Munster GAA have confirmed dates and times for the remaining matches in the Munster U20 hurling championship.

The Munster GAA statement adds that there are slight changes to the throw-in times of two matches scheduled for Saturday, 12 December — the Munster minor hurling semi-final between Tipperary and Waterford at Páirc Uí Rinn (now 3pm) and the Munster minor football quarter-final between Limerick and Waterford at the LIT Gaelic Grounds (now 1pm).

Saturday, 12 December

Bord Gais Energy Munster hurling U20 championship semi-final: Limerick v Cork, LIT Gaelic Grounds (4.30pm)

Tuesday, 15 December

Bord Gais Energy Munster hurling U20 championship semi-final: Waterford v Tipperary, Fraher Field Dungarvan (7pm)

Wednesday, 23 December

Bord Gais Energy Munster hurling U20 championship final (7.30pm)

Saturday/Sunday January 2/3

Electric Ireland minor hurling championship semi-final: Munster winner v Galway

Saturday/Sunday January 9/10

Bord Gais Energy All Ireland U20 hurling championship final: Leinster winner v Munster winner

Electric Ireland minor hurling championship final: Leinster winner v semi-final winner

Saturday/Sunday January 16/17

Electric Ireland minor football championship semi-finals: Connacht winner v Munster winner & Leinster winner v Ulster winner

Saturday/Sunday January 23/24

Electric Ireland minor football championship final

