This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Sunday 9 June, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Tipperary boss resigns as Down, Longford and Westmeath advance in qualifiers

Liam Kearns called a halt to his reign as Tipp football manager following their defeat to Down.

By The42 Team Sunday 9 Jun 2019, 5:38 PM
1 hour ago 4,789 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4674970

Liam Kearns Liam Kearns pictured during Tipperary's defeat to Down in the All-Ireland senior football qualifiers. Source: Philip Magowan/INPHO

THE TIPPERARY SENIOR footballers will be under new management next season after Liam Kearns announced his resignation following today’s loss to Down.

Kearns spent four years in charge of Tipp and guided them to an All-Ireland semi-final in his first season in the job.

However, having made a surprise Munster Championship exit at the hands of Limerick, the Premier County’s campaign was brought to an end by Down this afternoon at Páirc Esler.

Donal O'Hare celebrates scoring a goal Donal O'Hare celebrates after scoring Down's goal. Source: Philip Magowan/INPHO

There was also success today in the first round of the qualifiers for Longford and Westmeath, who eliminated Carlow and Waterford respectively.

With Philip Austin playing a pivotal role in the first half by chipping in with 1-1, Tipp took a 1-5 to 0-5 lead in at the break in Newry.

However, Down were superior in the second period, aided significantly by the introduction of Cory Quinn, who contributed three points. Donal O’Hare’s goal was crucial for the hosts, who ultimately ran out 1-13 to 1-10 winners.

Conor Doyle and Donal McElligott Donal McElligott of Longford under pressure from Carlow's Conor Doyle. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

At Netwatch Cullen Park, Longford rebounded from last weekend’s Leinster quarter-final loss to Kildare to get the better of a disappointing Carlow side.

Despite registering 18 wides, the final scoreline was comprehensively in Longford’s favour. James McGivney and Patrick Fox scored the goals in a 2-11 to 0-7 victory.

Westmeath were also comfortable winners at TEG Cusack Park, where they saw off Waterford’s meek challenge to secure their first qualifier win since 2012.

Boidu Sayeh and Tommy Prendergast Waterford's Tommy Prendergast tangles with Boidu Sayeh of Westmeath. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

After leading by 0-9 to 0-1 at half-time, Ronan O’Toole found the net in the second half of a 1-22 to 0-7 triumph in Mullingar.

All-Ireland SFC qualifiers round one

Down 1-13 Tipperary 1-10
Longford 2-11 Carlow 0-7
Westmeath 1-22 Waterford 0-7
Monaghan 1-10 Fermanagh 1-6 (match report)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie