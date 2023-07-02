Kerry to face Derry, Dublin meet Monaghan in All-Ireland semi-finals

ALL-IRELAND CHAMPIONS KERRY will face Derry in the All-Ireland Football Championship semi-finals, while Dublin will meet Monaghan in the last four.

The draw was conducted live on RTÉ Two following Dublin’s destruction of Mayo in the weekend’s final quarter-final.

Because Derry and Monaghan previously met in this year’s championship, they could each only draw Kerry and Dublin. As such, the two Ulster counties were placed in the same pot, with Kerry and Dublin were placed in another.

The semi-finals are due to take place on Saturday 15 July and Sunday 16 July.

The pairings could result in the first all-Ulster showpiece since 2003, or they could lead to another Kerry-Dublin final.