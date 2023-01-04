Poll: Who do you think will win the All-Ireland senior camogie title in 2023?

EITHER KILKENNY, CORK or Galway have reigned supreme every year since 2012.

No other county has even contested an All-Ireland final since Wexford won almost 11 years ago now.

The Cats are the reigning champions. Brian Dowling’s side claimed the O’Duffy Cup for the second time in three years last August, leaving Cork’s wait for a first title since 2018 go on. Galway, meanwhile, triumphed most recently in ’19 and ’21.

The three counties have established themselves as camogie’s unquestionable Big Three over the past decade.

Will their dominance continue for another consecutive year in 2023, or will a county from the ever-distancing chasing pack shake things up?

If you think that could be the case, let us know who in the comments’ section below, but first, take our poll:

