Portlaoise and Cavan to host All-Ireland senior club football semi-finals

PORTLAOISE AND CAVAN will host the All-Ireland senior club football semi-finals in early January.
The GAA have announced the fixture details today for the last four ties which will take place on Sunday 5 January, with both games live on TG4.
Connacht champions Coolera-Strandhill and Leinster kingpins Cuala, both bidding to reach the All-Ireland football final for the first time, play each other in Cavan’s Kingspan Breffni at 1.30pm.
Then later at 3.30pm in Portlaoise, it’s Munster winners Dr Crokes, who last contested the All-Ireland final in 2019, taking on Ulster victors Errigal Ciaran, who are aiming to qualify for the decider for the first time.
The fixture details for the junior and intermediate club games have also been announced.
Here’s the full list of what’s in store in January:
*****
Saturday 4 January
All-Ireland intermediate club football semi-finals
Crossmolina Deel Rovers (Mayo) v Caragh (Kildare), Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, Longford, 1pm - Spórt TG4 YouTube.
Austin Stacks (Kerry) v Ballinderry (Derry)/Arva (Cavan), Glenisk O’Connor Park, Tullamore, 1pm – Spórt TG4 YouTube.
*****
Saturday 4 January
All-Ireland intermediate club football semi-finals
*****
Sunday 5 January
All-Ireland senior club football semi-finals
All-Ireland junior club football semi-final
Ulster club junior football twinning final
*****
Sunday 12 January
All-Ireland junior club football semi-final
All-Ireland intermediate club hurling final
All-Ireland junior club hurling final
All-Ireland intermediate club football final
*****
Sunday 19 January
All-Ireland senior club football and hurling finals
*****
Saturday 25 January
All-Ireland junior club football final
