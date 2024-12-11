Portlaoise and Cavan to host All-Ireland senior club football semi-finals

PORTLAOISE AND CAVAN will host the All-Ireland senior club football semi-finals in early January.

The GAA have announced the fixture details today for the last four ties which will take place on Sunday 5 January, with both games live on TG4.

Connacht champions Coolera-Strandhill and Leinster kingpins Cuala, both bidding to reach the All-Ireland football final for the first time, play each other in Cavan’s Kingspan Breffni at 1.30pm.

Then later at 3.30pm in Portlaoise, it’s Munster winners Dr Crokes, who last contested the All-Ireland final in 2019, taking on Ulster victors Errigal Ciaran, who are aiming to qualify for the decider for the first time.

The fixture details for the junior and intermediate club games have also been announced.

Here’s the full list of what’s in store in January:

*****

Saturday 4 January

All-Ireland intermediate club football semi-finals

Crossmolina Deel Rovers (Mayo) v Caragh (Kildare), Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, Longford, 1pm - Spórt TG4 YouTube.

Austin Stacks (Kerry) v Ballinderry (Derry)/Arva (Cavan), Glenisk O’Connor Park, Tullamore, 1pm – Spórt TG4 YouTube.

*****

Sunday 5 January

All-Ireland senior club football semi-finals

Coolera-Strandhill (Sligo) v Cuala (Dublin), Kingspan Breffni, Cavan, 1.30pm – TG4.

Dr Crokes (Kerry) v Errigal Ciarán (Tyrone), Laois Hire O’Moore Park, Portlaoise, 3.30pm – TG4.

All-Ireland junior club football semi-final

An Cheathrú Rua (Galway) v Ballinagar (Offaly), King & Moffatt Dr Hyde Park, 1pm.

Ulster club junior football twinning final

Tara (London) v Naomh Pádraig Muff (Donegal), McGovern Park, Ruislip, 12pm.

*****

Sunday 12 January

All-Ireland junior club football semi-final

Kilmurry (Cork) v Tara (London)/Naomh Padraig Muff (Donegal), Parnell Park, Time TBC.

All-Ireland intermediate club hurling final

All-Ireland junior club hurling final

All-Ireland intermediate club football final

*****

Sunday 19 January

All-Ireland senior club football and hurling finals

*****

Saturday 25 January

All-Ireland junior club football final