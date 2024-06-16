Here is the All-Ireland SFC state of play before tomorrow morning's draw

THE END OF the group games in the All-Ireland football championship confirms the state of play ahead of tomorrow morning’s preliminary quarter-final draw.

Donegal, Armagh, Kerry and Dublin all topped their groups after the weekend action, they have booked quarter-final places on the weekend of 29-30 June.

Eight other sides are involved in the draw which will take place tomorrow on RTÉ Radio One at 8.30am.

Tyrone, Galway, Louth and Mayo will all be in one bowl as they will have home advantage in next weekend’s preliminary quarter-finals.

Cork, Derry, Monaghan and Roscommon will all be in the second bowl, as that quartet face away trips next weekend.

Repeat pairings from the group stage will be avoided where possible.

Clare, Westmeath, Meath and Cavan have all exited the championship in the wake of the concluding group ties.

The Tailteann Cup semi-finals will also take place next weekend, no draw is necessary as repeat pairings are not allowed, meaning those games will see Antrim face Laois, while Down play Sligo.