A view of Tolka Park. James Lawlor/INPHO
Shelbourne put seven past Cork City, Athlone battle back to beat Treaty

10.25pm, 19 Apr 2025

SHELBOURNE HAMMERED CORK City 7-0 in the women’s League of Ireland Premier Division on Saturday, with champions Athlone coming from behind against Treaty to retain their narrow one-point lead at the top. 

Mackenzie Anthony scored twice for Shels in the first half at Tolka Park, with Kate Mooney among the goals in the second half. 

Athlone, meanwhile, trailed at the break against Treaty, but a Kelly Brady brace helped them to a comeback win. 

Elsewhere, a cracking Jessica Fitzgerald strike settled a thrilling 3-2 win for Peamount against DLR Waves, who remain pointless and rooted to the bottom of the league. 

Sligo Rovers are a point and a place ahead of them, beaten 3-1 at home to Galway United. 

Elsewhere, Shamrock Rovers lost 3-2 at home to Wexford, while Waterford’s clash with Bohemians at the RSC was postponed because of a waterlogged pitch. 

