Race for Sam - How are the last four set in All-Ireland title bids?

Armagh

Key player

Armagh have upped their scoring this year and Conor Turbitt has spearheaded the charge. The Clann Éireann attacker snatched his starting place at the outset of 2024 and has maintained it since. He landed 2-31 in the league and has since compiled 3-18 in the championship.

While capable from placed balls, his championship tally has primarily been earned in open play with 3-12 plus another point from a mark. ‘Turbo’ used his pace to trouble Donegal for 0-4 in their Ulster encounter and that threat will be crucial to their prospects against Kerry.

Reasons to be confident

Armagh certainly have the right components. They have an array of attacking talent, with Turbitt backed by newcomer Oisín Conaty, Rory Grugan, Rían O’Neill, Andrew Murnin, and Stefan Campbell. Their defence is fearsome in its coordination and intent. They have kept 13 clean sheets in 15 games this year, with only Cork and Down cracking the code.

There are precious few teams who have beaten them inside 70 minutes and they carry a wave of support for their first semi-final appearance in 19 years.

Biggest concern

Closing out big games. Armagh’s record would match most teams but for their penalty hoodoo. Had those shoot-outs gone the other way, the Orchard men could have two Ulster titles and a pair of All-Ireland semi-final appearances to their name.

It’s not just a matter of brushing up on penos after training. They need to find a way to shut the door on opponents before such sudden-death scenarios are called for. When they go into their shell, they keep games tight but don’t work the scoreboard enough. They need to keep utilising their spread of forwards while trusting their defensive structure to stay solid at the back.

*****

Donegal

Key player

Peadar Mogan’s incredible five-point haul from wing-back will have him top of the Galway watch list in the semi-finals. It was his second time streaking forward for 0-5 this year after doing so against Kildare in the League and he followed up with a superb Ulster final display. His 13 championship points make him Donegal’s second-highest scorer from play behind Oisín Gallen.

He encapsulates the danger of allowing too much latitude for Donegal’s deep threats, with Ryan McHugh, Ciarán Moore, Michael Langan, and Eoghan Bán Gallagher combining for 1-12 against Louth.

Reasons to be confident

Jim McGuinness. The messiah who led them to the promised land has returned and so far, each prophesy has been delivered along the road. Division 2 promotion and silverware was secured with flashes of their summer potential. An Ulster title arrived despite their faith being tested with a penalty shoot-out. The loss to Cork was dismissed as taking “nothing out of us at all”.

Belief in the masterplan will be absolute among a reinvigorated playing squad which has bundles of pace and scoring ability.

Biggest concern

Donegal don’t have the same depth of experience as other counties as they appear in their first semi-final for a decade. In addition, their concession of 0-18 against Louth was excessive and McGuinness will seek to curb that against a talented Galway attack. Cork caught them on the counter for three goals in the group stage so that defence remains a work in progress.

Apart from that Leeside shock, their defence has kept shutouts in their other six championship games so if they can cut down on white flags, they should have learned the lessons from that day in Cork.

*****

Kerry

Key player

Who else? If David Clifford’s misses dominated the analysis of Kerry’s All-Ireland defeat last year, his scores will take the headlines should the two-time Footballer of the Year get them over the line. Not that Clifford has to do all the scoring. The claustrophobic attention he gets frees space for the talented shooters around him.

The form of their dour Derry clash wasn’t brilliant across the board which gives Jack O’Connor plenty of ammunition in training as he looks to ease the balance from mirroring a defensive set-up to drawing more from his attacking gems.

Reasons to be confident

Dublin’s elimination. With their nemesis out, Kerry have been installed as favourites and they won’t fear any opponent from here. The main reason for internal optimism prior to the quarter-finals was the sense of a county perfectly timing their run under the sage guidance of Jack O’Connor. After a low-key spring, they swept through their group with three double-digit wins before the shakier success against Derry.

Any doubts that exist will be assuaged by the trust that exists in O’Connor based on his phenomenal track record. He’s bidding to drive the Kingdom into an eighth All-Ireland final in his 10th year at the helm.

Biggest concern

The lack of any outstanding formline. What was Kerry’s statement performance of the season so far? Whipping Monaghan or Louth in the round-robin? They were expected to explode into the championship for quarter-final weekend but their arrival fell flat for much of the afternoon as they mirrored the Oak Leaf men.

Can Kerry find their spark this late in the season? Or will they persist with this game plan to hold off Armagh? It’s not that Kerry can’t produce all the right answers at the right time but just the uncertainty over whether they will do so when the questions are asked.

*****

Galway

Key player

Among their galaxy of returning stars, Cillian McDaid has been the dynamo that has helped Galway to find top gear. His addition gives them an elite central axis alongside Paul Conroy and John Maher, packed with energy, physicality, and athleticism.

He adds a major scoring threat from distance, with three points from three shots in an outstanding performance against Dublin. With his ability to gain possession and make ground, he can unlock the best from their marquee forwards inside.

Reasons to be confident

Their rock-solid defence. Against their greatest challenge of the year, Galway’s rearguard yielded a 10th clean sheet from their last 11 games. Tiernan Kelly’s goal remains the only time they’ve allowed a green flag in the championship. Indeed, it was the only time Connor Gleeson has been beaten since February.

But the greatest measure of Galway’s defensive success isn’t just the numbers. It’s the players they can afford to leave out. John Daly, the All-Star centre-back in 2022, has found himself battling for appearances off the bench. His partner in the half-back line in that run to the All-Ireland final was Kieran Molloy. The 2019 Club Footballer of the Year is also among the subs these days. Even then, Cian Hernon was the first man up when Pádraic Joyce decided to switch markers on Con O’Callaghan.

Biggest concern

Injuries continue to nibble at Galway’s heels. Captain Seán Kelly departed midway through the first half against Dublin and Shane Walsh hobbled off to conclude his seven-point contribution. Key creator Damien Comer is another battling through the pain as Pádraic Joyce acknowledged they finished the game out with “13 fully fit bodies” on the pitch.

Having worked their way through the field hospital of three games in 14 days, this fortnight will be vital to refresh the bodies, even of those who are simply fatigued. All other semi-finalists enjoyed a weekend off before the quarters. It’s simply another knock for Galway to overcome.