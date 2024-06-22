Advertisement
Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Last Four

Here are the fixture details for this year's All-Ireland senior hurling semi-finals

The games will take place on the weekend of 6-7 July.
4.59pm, 22 Jun 2024
KILKENNY WILL PLAY Clare and Limerick will face Cork in this year’s All-Ireland senior hurling semi-finals on the weekend of 6-7 July.

For the third year in a row, Leinster champions Kilkenny will play Clare at this stage, having won the last two Croke Park contest between the pair. 

They will meet on Saturday 6 July, Clare having qualified after today’s 2-28 to 1-19 quarter-final victory over Wexford. 

The sides met earlier this year in April when Clare triumphed in the league final in Thurles.

tj-reid-is-tackled-by-tony-kelly-and-john-conlon Kilkenny's TJ Reid is tackled by Tony Kelly and John Conlon of Clare in last year's All-Ireland semi-final. Bryan Keane / INPHO Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO

The second semi-final will see Limerick, the five-in-a-row chasing All-Ireland senior hurling kingpins, taking on Cork on Sunday 7 July.

The fixture will evoke memories of the 2018 extra-time epic between the counties at the semi-final stage. They also played out a memorable contest in the Munster championship in May, Cork winning out after a dramatic late goal from a penalty by Patrick Horgan.

Limerick recently won the Munster senior hurling championship for the sixth year in a row, Cork have emerged through the backdoor and they won today’s quarter-final against Dublin by 0-26 to 0-21.

Throw-in times will be confirmed this week for the semi-final ties.

