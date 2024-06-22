Here are the fixture details for this year's All-Ireland senior hurling semi-finals

KILKENNY WILL PLAY Clare and Limerick will face Cork in this year’s All-Ireland senior hurling semi-finals on the weekend of 6-7 July.

For the third year in a row, Leinster champions Kilkenny will play Clare at this stage, having won the last two Croke Park contest between the pair.

They will meet on Saturday 6 July, Clare having qualified after today’s 2-28 to 1-19 quarter-final victory over Wexford.

The sides met earlier this year in April when Clare triumphed in the league final in Thurles.

Kilkenny's TJ Reid is tackled by Tony Kelly and John Conlon of Clare in last year's All-Ireland semi-final. Bryan Keane / INPHO Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO

The second semi-final will see Limerick, the five-in-a-row chasing All-Ireland senior hurling kingpins, taking on Cork on Sunday 7 July.

The fixture will evoke memories of the 2018 extra-time epic between the counties at the semi-final stage. They also played out a memorable contest in the Munster championship in May, Cork winning out after a dramatic late goal from a penalty by Patrick Horgan.

Limerick recently won the Munster senior hurling championship for the sixth year in a row, Cork have emerged through the backdoor and they won today’s quarter-final against Dublin by 0-26 to 0-21.

Throw-in times will be confirmed this week for the semi-final ties.