Dublin: 12°C Thursday 24 June 2021
Who do you think will be crowned 2021 All-Ireland SFC champions?

Seven in-a-row for Dublin, or will we see new champions?

By Emma Duffy Thursday 24 Jun 2021, 7:35 AM
1 hour ago 1,728 Views 2 Comments
Dublin's Niall Scully with the Sam Maguire last December.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Dublin's Niall Scully with the Sam Maguire last December.
Dublin's Niall Scully with the Sam Maguire last December.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

AN UNPRECEDENTED SEVEN-in-a-row, or will Sam Maguire winter elsewhere — who do you think will win the 2021 All-Ireland senior football championship?

Let’s be real, it’s hard to see past Dublin being crowned champions once again, but stranger things have happened.

Kerry are expected to mount a challenge, Peter Keane’s side in stunning form through the league with David Clifford among those firing on all cylinders.

As we all well know, Mayo can never be written off, though Cillian O’Connor’s recent Achilles injury has come as a massive blow. 

Looking to Ulster, most people are talking about Donegal and Tyrone, but anything could happen in the northern province as we saw last winter with Cavan lifting the Anglo Celt Cup for the first time since 1997.

Galway, meanwhile, will be looking to bounce back from league disappointment — like many other counties across the country, none other than the Breffni and Tipperary.

We’ve narrowed the list down for poll purposes, but do let us know in the comments section below if you feel any other county can dethrone the Dubs.

As always, we’re looking forward to hearing your predictions!

Who do you think will be crowned 2021 All-Ireland SFC champions?


Poll Results:

Dublin (537)
Kerry (504)
Other. (60)
Mayo (52)
Donegal (36)
Galway (26)
Tyrone (4)







