13 for finalists Kerry, 12 for champions Dublin - 2023 LGFA All-Star nominees revealed

THE LONG LIST of 45 nominees for the 2023 Ladies Football All-Star awards have been revealed.

All-Ireland senior finalists Dublin and Kerry dominate the selection, though beaten finalists and Division 1 league finalists Kerry come up trumps with 13 nominations.

Dublin, who won their sixth All-Ireland title last month, are next in line with 12, while five Mayo players make the shortlist. There’s three a-piece from Armagh, Cork, Donegal and Meath and one representative from each of Clare, Galway and Kildare. In all, nine players from the 2022 All-Star team feature.

Dublin’s 12 nominees are goalkeeper Abby Shiels, defenders Niamh Crowley, Leah Caffrey, Martha Byrne and Lauren Magee; midfield pair Jennifer Dunne and Eilish O’Dowd; and forwards Orlagh Nolan, Caoimhe O’Connor, Kate Sullivan, captain Carla Rowe and Hannah Tyrrell, who was Player of the Match in All-Ireland final.

Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Carla Rowe lifting the Brendan Martin Cup. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

For Kerry, it’s goalkeeper Ciara Butler; defenders Kayleigh Cronin, Eilís Lynch, Emma Costello, Cáit Lynch and Aishling O’Connell; midfield duo Louise Galvin and Lorraine Scanlon; and forwards Niamh Carmody, Anna Galvin, Danielle O’Leary, captain Síofra O’Shea and top-scorer Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh.

Danielle Caldwell, Clodagh McManamon, Ciara Needham, Kathryn Sullivan and Sinéad Cafferky are the Mayo contingent; Clodagh McCambridge, Lauren McConville and Aoife McCoy feature for Armagh; Róisín Phelan and Ciara and Doireann O’Sullivan represent Cork; 2022 Player of the Year Niamh McLaughlin, Amy Boyle Carr and Niamh Hegarty are recognised for Donegal; while Monica McGuirk, Mary Kate Lynch and Emma Duggan are the Meath players included.

Nicola Ward (Galway) and All-Ireland intermediate finalists Róisín Byrne (Kildare) and Fidelma Marrinan (Clare) make up the shortlist.

Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Róisín Byrne (pictured) and Fidelma Marrinan are the two intermediate representatives. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

The 2023 All-Star team will be announced at a gala banquet at The Bonnington Dublin Hotel on Saturday, 18 November, along with the Junior, Intermediate and Senior Players’ Player of the Year award winners and the 2023 inductee to the LGFA Hall of Fame.

2023 TG4 All Star nominees

Goalkeepers

Abby Shiels – Dublin

Ciara Butler – Kerry

*Monica McGuirk – Meath

Full Back Line

Clodagh McCambridge – Armagh

Róisín Phelan – Cork

Niamh Crowley – Dublin

Leah Caffrey – Dublin

*Kayleigh Cronin – Kerry

Eilís Lynch – Kerry

*Danielle Caldwell – Mayo

Clodagh McManamon – Mayo

Mary Kate Lynch – Meath

Half Back Line

Lauren McConville – Armagh

Amy Boyle Carr – Donegal

Martha Byrne – Dublin

Lauren Magee – Dublin

Emma Costello – Kerry

*Cáit Lynch – Kerry

*Aishling O’Connell – Kerry

Ciara Needham – Mayo

Kathryn Sullivan – Mayo

Midfield

*Niamh McLaughlin – Donegal

Jennifer Dunne – Dublin

Eilish O’Dowd – Dublin

Louise Galvin – Kerry

Lorraine Scanlon – Kerry

Nicola Ward – Galway

Lorcan Doherty / INPHO Niamh McLaughlin is the 2022 Senior Players' Player of the Year. Lorcan Doherty / INPHO / INPHO

Half Forward Line

Fidelma Marrinan – Clare

Ciara O’Sullivan – Cork

Orlagh Nolan – Dublin

Caoimhe O’Connor – Dublin

Kate Sullivan – Dublin

*Niamh Carmody – Kerry

Anna Galvin – Kerry

Sinéad Cafferky – Mayo

*Emma Duggan – Meath

Full Forward Line

Aoife McCoy – Armagh

Doireann O’Sullivan – Cork

Niamh Hegarty – Donegal

Carla Rowe – Dublin

Hannah Tyrrell – Dublin

*Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh – Kerry

Danielle O’Leary – Kerry

Síofra O’Shea – Kerry

Róisín Byrne – Kildare

*denotes 2022 TG4 All Star