13 for finalists Kerry, 12 for champions Dublin - 2023 LGFA All-Star nominees revealed

THE LONG LIST of 45 nominees for the 2023 Ladies Football All-Star awards have been revealed.
All-Ireland senior finalists Dublin and Kerry dominate the selection, though beaten finalists and Division 1 league finalists Kerry come up trumps with 13 nominations.
Dublin, who won their sixth All-Ireland title last month, are next in line with 12, while five Mayo players make the shortlist. There’s three a-piece from Armagh, Cork, Donegal and Meath and one representative from each of Clare, Galway and Kildare. In all, nine players from the 2022 All-Star team feature.
Dublin’s 12 nominees are goalkeeper Abby Shiels, defenders Niamh Crowley, Leah Caffrey, Martha Byrne and Lauren Magee; midfield pair Jennifer Dunne and Eilish O’Dowd; and forwards Orlagh Nolan, Caoimhe O’Connor, Kate Sullivan, captain Carla Rowe and Hannah Tyrrell, who was Player of the Match in All-Ireland final.
For Kerry, it’s goalkeeper Ciara Butler; defenders Kayleigh Cronin, Eilís Lynch, Emma Costello, Cáit Lynch and Aishling O’Connell; midfield duo Louise Galvin and Lorraine Scanlon; and forwards Niamh Carmody, Anna Galvin, Danielle O’Leary, captain Síofra O’Shea and top-scorer Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh.
Danielle Caldwell, Clodagh McManamon, Ciara Needham, Kathryn Sullivan and Sinéad Cafferky are the Mayo contingent; Clodagh McCambridge, Lauren McConville and Aoife McCoy feature for Armagh; Róisín Phelan and Ciara and Doireann O’Sullivan represent Cork; 2022 Player of the Year Niamh McLaughlin, Amy Boyle Carr and Niamh Hegarty are recognised for Donegal; while Monica McGuirk, Mary Kate Lynch and Emma Duggan are the Meath players included.
Nicola Ward (Galway) and All-Ireland intermediate finalists Róisín Byrne (Kildare) and Fidelma Marrinan (Clare) make up the shortlist.
The 2023 All-Star team will be announced at a gala banquet at The Bonnington Dublin Hotel on Saturday, 18 November, along with the Junior, Intermediate and Senior Players’ Player of the Year award winners and the 2023 inductee to the LGFA Hall of Fame.
2023 TG4 All Star nominees
Goalkeepers
- Abby Shiels – Dublin
- Ciara Butler – Kerry
- *Monica McGuirk – Meath
Full Back Line
- Clodagh McCambridge – Armagh
- Róisín Phelan – Cork
- Niamh Crowley – Dublin
- Leah Caffrey – Dublin
- *Kayleigh Cronin – Kerry
- Eilís Lynch – Kerry
- *Danielle Caldwell – Mayo
- Clodagh McManamon – Mayo
- Mary Kate Lynch – Meath
Half Back Line
- Lauren McConville – Armagh
- Amy Boyle Carr – Donegal
- Martha Byrne – Dublin
- Lauren Magee – Dublin
- Emma Costello – Kerry
- *Cáit Lynch – Kerry
- *Aishling O’Connell – Kerry
- Ciara Needham – Mayo
- Kathryn Sullivan – Mayo
Midfield
- *Niamh McLaughlin – Donegal
- Jennifer Dunne – Dublin
- Eilish O’Dowd – Dublin
- Louise Galvin – Kerry
- Lorraine Scanlon – Kerry
- Nicola Ward – Galway
Half Forward Line
- Fidelma Marrinan – Clare
- Ciara O’Sullivan – Cork
- Orlagh Nolan – Dublin
- Caoimhe O’Connor – Dublin
- Kate Sullivan – Dublin
- *Niamh Carmody – Kerry
- Anna Galvin – Kerry
- Sinéad Cafferky – Mayo
- *Emma Duggan – Meath
Full Forward Line
- Aoife McCoy – Armagh
- Doireann O’Sullivan – Cork
- Niamh Hegarty – Donegal
- Carla Rowe – Dublin
- Hannah Tyrrell – Dublin
- *Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh – Kerry
- Danielle O’Leary – Kerry
- Síofra O’Shea – Kerry
- Róisín Byrne – Kildare
*denotes 2022 TG4 All Star