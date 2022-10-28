Membership : Access or Sign Up
Friday 28 October 2022
Champions Limerick win seven hurling All-Stars with four for Kilkenny

Clare and Galway also have players honoured.

Fintan O'Toole
57 minutes ago 7,984 Views 2 Comments
Kilkenny's Mikey Butler and Limerick's Aaron Gillane.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

2022 Hurling All-Star Team

Goalkeeper

  • 1. Nickie Quaid (Limerick  – Effin) – 2nd award (previous winner 2020)

Defenders

  • 2. Mikey Butler (Kilkenny – O’Loughlin Gaels) – 1st award.
  • 3. Huw Lawlor (Kilkenny – O’Loughlin Gaels) – 1st award.
  • 4. Barry Nash (Limerick – South Liberties) – 2nd award (previous winner 2021).
  • 5. Diarmaid Byrnes (Limerick – Patrickswell) – 3rd award (previous winner 2020 and 2021).
  • 6. Declan Hannon (Limerick – Adare) – 3rd award (previous winner 2018 and 2021).
  • 7. Pádraic Mannion (Galway – Ahascragh Fohenagh) – 3rd award (previous winner 2017 and 2018).

Midfielders

  • 8. David Fitzgerald (Clare – Inagh Kilnamona) – 1st award.
  • 9. Adrian Mullen (Kilkenny – Ballyhale Shamrocks) – 1st award.

Forwards

  • 10. Gearoid Hegarty (Limerick – St Patrick’s) – 3rd award (previous winner 2020 and 2021).
  • 11. Kyle Hayes (Limerick – Kildimo Pallaskenry) – 3rd award (previous winner 2020 and 2021).
  • 12. Shane O’Donnell (Clare – Éire Óg Ennis) – 1st award.
  • 13. Aaron Gillane (Limerick – Patrickswell)  - 3rd award (previous winner 2019 and 2020).
  • 14. TJ Reid (Kilkenny – Ballyhale Shamrocks) – 6th award (previous winner 2012, 2014, 2015, 2019 and 2020).
  • 15. Tony Kelly (Clare – Ballyea) – 4th award (previous winner 2013, 2020 and 2021).

*****

CHAMPIONS LIMERICK HAVE seven winners in the 2022 PwC GAA-GPA All-Star hurling team.

There are four players from beaten finalists Kilkenny, three for Clare and one from Galway to complete the team.

Goalkeeper Nickie Quaid, the defensive trio of Barry Nash, Diarmaid Byrnes and Declan Hannon, and attackers Gearoid Hegarty, Kyle Hayes and Aaron Gillane form the Limerick group selected.

Kilkenny’s representatives are Mikey Butler, Huw Lawlor, Adrian Mullen and TJ Reid. Clare’s David Fitzgerald, Shane O’Donnell and Tony Kelly fly the flag for the Banner with Pádraic Mannion Galway’s sole representative.

The five first-time award winners are Butler, Lawlor, Fitzgerald, Mullen and O’Donnell.

It is a milestone win for TJ Reid, his sixth time collecting an All-Star as he joins illustrious hurling company on that total in Tipperary’s Pádraic Maher, Eoin Kelly and Nicky English, and Limerick’s Joe McKenna.

Tony Kelly joins Brian Lohan as the Clare players with the most All-Star awards on four.

Kelly is one of six players from the 2021 team honoured again on this occasion, along with Limerick’s Nash, Byrnes, Hannon, Hayes and Hegarty

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

