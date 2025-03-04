Alldritt sits out France training with groin issue ahead of Ireland clash

FRANCE NUMBER EIGHT Grégory Alldritt sat out his side’s training session today due to a groin issue, although les Bleus are still hopeful of having the La Rochelle man available for Saturday’s clash with Ireland in Dublin.

Alldritt is a key figure for Fabien Galthié’s side and has started all three of their games in this Six Nations so far.

Advertisement

The 27-year-old’s possible head-to-head against Ireland captain and number eight Caelan Doris is highly anticipated, with the latter looking increasingly likely to recover from a knee injury to return to Simon Easterby’s starting XV.

However, Alldritt missed France’s session today at their training centre in Marcoussis after tweaking his groin during the warm-up.

Toulouse back row Antony Jelonch filled in for Alldritt at number eight in the probable French starting team for today’s session.

However, France hope to have Alldritt back on the pitch tomorrow.

“He felt a little irritation at the top of his groin in the warm-up,” said France assistant coach Patrick Arlettaz

“We will see how he is this evening, but it is planned for him to train tomorrow.”

France are expected to field a familiar-looking side against Ireland this weekend, with Romain Ntamack set to return from suspension at out-half while Damian Penaud is expected to be back on the right wing.

Thomas Ramos will slot in at fullback again, while Galthié could go for a 7/1 split of forwards and backs on the French bench for the second game in a row.