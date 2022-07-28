Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 18°C Thursday 28 July 2022
Advertisement

Republic of Ireland striker secures big German switch

Amber Barrett has signed for Potsdam.

By Emma Duffy Thursday 28 Jul 2022, 9:09 PM
30 minutes ago 1,450 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5825254
Next chapter: Amber Barrett.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Next chapter: Amber Barrett.
Next chapter: Amber Barrett.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND striker Amber Barrett has secured a big move to German heavyweights FFC Turbine Potsdam.

Barrett signed for former Champions League winners Potsdam this week, having departed fellow Frauen-Bundesliga outfit FC Köln earlier this summer.

“I am very happy to be here in Potsdam, a great club with a great past,” the Donegal star said as she was unveiled as their newest addition today.

“It’s an honour for me to play for this club. I’m really looking forward to the start of the season and to working with the team and the coaching staff.”

Barrett, 26, could be playing Champions League football sooner rather than later, having attracted no shortage of interest from elsewhere in Germany, England – both the Women’s Super League and Championship – Austria and Switzerland in recent weeks.

Potsdam finished fourth last season, behind Wolfsburg, Bayern Munich and Eintracht Frankfurt, missing out on Champions League football by just two points.

They won the competition in 2005 and 2010 and have landed the Frauen-Bundesliga title six times, their last success coming in 2012. Former Tunisia international Sofian Chahed is in charge at Karl-Liebknecht-Stadion.

barrett Source: Potsdam.

Also a talented Gaelic footballer, Barrett joined Köln from Peamount United in 2019.

Her three seasons there were certainly been a success on an individual basis, as she regularly found the back of the net, played in both the first and second tiers and helped the club re-secure their top-flight status in 2021.

Exclusive NZ - IRE
Rugby Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella's match analysis and Garry Doyle's updates from New Zealand exclusive to members

Become a Member

Barrett started Ireland’s 9-0 World Cup qualifier win over Georgia last month, handed a big opportunity to lead the line by Vera Pauw.

An important squad player for the Girls In Green since debuting in 2017, this move should leave her in good stead ahead of the business end of the 2023 World Cup qualifying campaign.

Meanwhile, The42 understands another Irish German-based international is weighing up her options as Claire O’Riordan attracts interest from elsewhere in Germany, Italy, England and Scotland, among others.

She’s currently at MSV Duisburg, the Limerick defender having joined from Peamount in 2018.

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie