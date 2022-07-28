Republic of Ireland striker secures big German switch

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND striker Amber Barrett has secured a big move to German heavyweights FFC Turbine Potsdam.

Barrett signed for former Champions League winners Potsdam this week, having departed fellow Frauen-Bundesliga outfit FC Köln earlier this summer.

“I am very happy to be here in Potsdam, a great club with a great past,” the Donegal star said as she was unveiled as their newest addition today.

“It’s an honour for me to play for this club. I’m really looking forward to the start of the season and to working with the team and the coaching staff.”

Advertisement

Barrett, 26, could be playing Champions League football sooner rather than later, having attracted no shortage of interest from elsewhere in Germany, England – both the Women’s Super League and Championship – Austria and Switzerland in recent weeks.

Potsdam finished fourth last season, behind Wolfsburg, Bayern Munich and Eintracht Frankfurt, missing out on Champions League football by just two points.

They won the competition in 2005 and 2010 and have landed the Frauen-Bundesliga title six times, their last success coming in 2012. Former Tunisia international Sofian Chahed is in charge at Karl-Liebknecht-Stadion.

Source: Potsdam.

Also a talented Gaelic footballer, Barrett joined Köln from Peamount United in 2019.

Her three seasons there were certainly been a success on an individual basis, as she regularly found the back of the net, played in both the first and second tiers and helped the club re-secure their top-flight status in 2021.

Exclusive NZ - IRE

Rugby Analysis Get Murray Kinsella's match analysis and Garry Doyle's updates from New Zealand exclusive to members Become a Member

Barrett started Ireland’s 9-0 World Cup qualifier win over Georgia last month, handed a big opportunity to lead the line by Vera Pauw.

An important squad player for the Girls In Green since debuting in 2017, this move should leave her in good stead ahead of the business end of the 2023 World Cup qualifying campaign.

Meanwhile, The42 understands another Irish German-based international is weighing up her options as Claire O’Riordan attracts interest from elsewhere in Germany, Italy, England and Scotland, among others.

She’s currently at MSV Duisburg, the Limerick defender having joined from Peamount in 2018.