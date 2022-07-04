Membership : Access or Sign Up
In-demand Ireland striker Barrett set for big summer switch

Most recently at FC Köln, the Donegal star has attracted attention from elsewhere in Germany, England, Austria and Switzerland.

By Emma Duffy Monday 4 Jul 2022, 9:38 PM
1 hour ago 1,974 Views 0 Comments
Amber Barrett led the line in Ireland's 9-0 World Cup qualifier win over Georgia.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

HIGHLY-SOUGHT AFTER Republic of Ireland striker Amber Barrett is set for a big move this summer.

The42 understands Barrett has rejected a new deal at Frauen-Bundesliga club FC Köln, and has attracted interest from elsewhere in Germany, England – both the Women’s Super League and Championship – Austria and Switzerland.

The Donegal star confirmed her Köln departure and thanked her former club in a heartfelt social media message on Friday, which began: “After three fantastic years in the most beautiful city in Germany, I have decided to leave Köln. I have been blessed to have experienced a club that took me in as their wee Irish German from day one and made me fall in love with the city and the club.”

Also a talented Gaelic footballer, Barrett joined Köln from Peamount United in 2019.

Her three seasons at the Bundesliga outfit have certainly been a success on an individual basis, as she regularly found the back of the net, played in both the first and second tiers and helped the club re-secure their top-flight status in 2021.

The 26-year-old started Ireland’s 9-0 World Cup qualifier win over Georgia last Monday, handed a big opportunity to lead the line.

Meanwhile, Irish striker Eleanor Ryan-Doyle has extended her stay at Birmingham City, while goalkeeper Naoisha McAloon is set to stay at Championship side Durham.

Both also former Peamount United players, Ryan-Doyle signed for the Blues ahead of the 2021/22 season, and made 17 appearances in her first campaign as a professional. The Dubliner has signed a new one-year contract, with the option of a further year.

McAloon made her move to Durham in January and impressed through the latter stages of the season. She was rewarded with a first senior international call-up for the Georgia camp.

In other Irish transfer news, Courtney Brosnan signed a new one-year deal with Everton over the weekend. The US-born Girls In Green ‘keeper is expected to establish herself as the Toffees’ number one next season, after the departure of first-choice shot-stopper Sandy MacIver for Manchester City.

Diane Caldwell and Emily Whelan’s exits were confirmed from Manchester United and Birmingham respectively last Thursday.

It’s being reported across the water that Chloe Mustaki could be in line for a move to Bristol City. She’s currently plying her trade at Shelbourne.

Departing Red Saoirse Noonan is due to link up with McAloon at Durham, as former clubmate Jess Ziu heads for West Ham. Their respective moves were confirmed earlier this year.

About the author:

Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

