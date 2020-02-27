American-born striker links up with Ireland squad after receiving international clearance

Kyra Carusa (left) pictured competing for Stanford University, where she began her college career.

AMERICAN-BORN STRIKER Kyra Carusa has been added to the Ireland squad for their upcoming Uefa Women’s Euro 2021 qualifiers with Greece (5 March) and Montenegro (11 March), after receiving international clearance to play.

The 24-year-old qualifiers through her mother’s grandparents — Tony and Beryl Lucey hail from Cork and Laois respectively.

After the green light from Fifa, Carusa expressed her delight at linking up with the squad.

“I first learned of interest from Ireland when I was about 16 years old. At the time, I had no sense of the process of declaring for Irish citizenship,” Carusa told the FAI’s official website.

“As I played through college, I knew that I wanted to play at the highest national team level. In my graduate year of college, I started the process of attaining Irish citizenship.”

She was scouted by Vera Pauw, after Dave Nolan — Carusa’s Irish-born coach at Georgetown University — reached out to the Irish boss.

The San Diego native is currently in pre-season training with Danish side HB Koge, scoring twice in Tuesday’s win over FC Nordsjaelland. She previously lined out for French club Le Havre, scoring four goals in three games.

“It is incredibly humbling,” Carusa added. “Not only to be considered for a call-up but to have the opportunity to represent Ireland on a global stage.

“It means the world to both my family and I. I am thankful to my grandparents and proud to play for the country my familial roots began in.

“I hope to be able to play for Ireland and help the team establish a dominance in international play like never before. I believe the players are talented enough to do so and it is our time to showcase this.”

