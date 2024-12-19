Donegal's Amy Boyle-Carr signs new deal with AFLW side Adelaide Crows

DONEGAL’S AMY BOYLE-Carr has signed a new two-year deal with AFLW side Adelaide Crows.

Boyle-Carr, who originally signed for the club last year, joined the Crows at the end of the 2024 LGFA season with Donegal.

Advertisement

She impressed in her first campaign as she clocked up six appearances, and has now signed a deal which will keep her with the Crows until 2026. She has won three Ulster titles with Donegal, and scored a point in this year’s Ulster final where her side lost out to Armagh by one point after extra-time.

Boyle-Carr also has a strong background in soccer having represented the Republic of Ireland World Cup qualifier against the Netherlands back in 2018 at the age of 17.

“Amy had never played Aussie Rules before she arrived in Australia earlier this year, so to pick it up as quickly as she did is a real credit to how hard she worked,” said Adelaide Head of Women’s Football Phil Harper following the announcement of her new deal.

“She brings speed and agility to our team, and we are looking forward to seeing what she can do next season with a proper pre-season under her belt.”