Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: -1°C Thursday 15 December 2022
Advertisement

Four-time All-Ireland winner to captain Cork for 2023

Amy O’Connor says it is ‘a huge honour’.

1 hour ago 2,283 Views 0 Comments
Amy O'Connor has starred for Cork through the years.
Amy O'Connor has starred for Cork through the years.
Image: Lorraine O’Sullivan/INPHO

FOUR-TIME ALL-IRELAND WINNER and All-Star Amy O’Connor will captain the Cork senior camogie team for 2023.

The news was confirmed in a statement this evening, which reads:

“The Cork Camogie County Board are delighted to announce that Amy O’Connor will captain Cork Camogie Senior team for 2023. Finishing 2022 with a Senior County Medal and following an outstanding year in the forward line for Cork, Seandún and her club St Vincent’s.

“From her championship debut in 2014, Amy has collected six senior Munster medals and four senior All-Ireland medals with Cork – she also has an All-Star. Amy is a fantastic role model for younger players across the county and in her own words says:

It is such a huge honour for me to captain the Cork Senior Camogie team for the 2023 season. I am so proud to represent my family, my club St. Vincent’s, and my division Seandun and I’m really looking forward to the year ahead.”

The Rebels went on to wish O’Connor “the very best of luck” for the 2023 season.

Matthew Twomey’s side fell just short to Kilkenny in August’s All-Ireland final. They last lifted the O’Duffy Cup in 2018.

O’Connor, an Ireland underage international who appeared alongside Katie McCabe, Chloe Mustaki and co. through their dream run at the 2014 U19 Euros, returns to the captaincy role she previously held in 2020 and 2021, taking over from goalkeeper Amy Lee.

Gavin Cooney
Reports From Qatar

Get Gavin's exclusive writing and analysis from the 2022 Fifa World Cup

Become a Member

Elsewhere on Leeside, Cork senior ladies football manager Shane Ronayne has stepped down from his role as Mourneabbey manager.

“I always felt that last season was going to be my last and knew it was going to be a challenge to combine it with the Cork job,” Ronayne told The Echo, adding that it’s the “right time for me to step away” and a “new voice will only bring the players on again”.

The Mitchelstown native, formerly Waterford men’s and Tipperary women’s boss, steered Mourneabbey to back-to-back All-Ireland senior club championship titles in 2018 and 2019 after years of near misses.

They dominated in Cork and in Munster through his tenure, though exited at the provincial first-round stage to Ballymacarby of Waterford this year.

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie