Four-time All-Ireland winner to captain Cork for 2023

Amy O'Connor has starred for Cork through the years.

FOUR-TIME ALL-IRELAND WINNER and All-Star Amy O’Connor will captain the Cork senior camogie team for 2023.

The news was confirmed in a statement this evening, which reads:

“The Cork Camogie County Board are delighted to announce that Amy O’Connor will captain Cork Camogie Senior team for 2023. Finishing 2022 with a Senior County Medal and following an outstanding year in the forward line for Cork, Seandún and her club St Vincent’s.

“From her championship debut in 2014, Amy has collected six senior Munster medals and four senior All-Ireland medals with Cork – she also has an All-Star. Amy is a fantastic role model for younger players across the county and in her own words says:

It is such a huge honour for me to captain the Cork Senior Camogie team for the 2023 season. I am so proud to represent my family, my club St. Vincent’s, and my division Seandun and I’m really looking forward to the year ahead.”

The Rebels went on to wish O’Connor “the very best of luck” for the 2023 season.

Matthew Twomey’s side fell just short to Kilkenny in August’s All-Ireland final. They last lifted the O’Duffy Cup in 2018.

O’Connor, an Ireland underage international who appeared alongside Katie McCabe, Chloe Mustaki and co. through their dream run at the 2014 U19 Euros, returns to the captaincy role she previously held in 2020 and 2021, taking over from goalkeeper Amy Lee.

Elsewhere on Leeside, Cork senior ladies football manager Shane Ronayne has stepped down from his role as Mourneabbey manager.

“I always felt that last season was going to be my last and knew it was going to be a challenge to combine it with the Cork job,” Ronayne told The Echo, adding that it’s the “right time for me to step away” and a “new voice will only bring the players on again”.

The Mitchelstown native, formerly Waterford men’s and Tipperary women’s boss, steered Mourneabbey to back-to-back All-Ireland senior club championship titles in 2018 and 2019 after years of near misses.

They dominated in Cork and in Munster through his tenure, though exited at the provincial first-round stage to Ballymacarby of Waterford this year.