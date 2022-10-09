Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 14°C Sunday 9 October 2022
Advertisement

Mourneabbey's long unbeaten run in Munster is over

The 2019 All-Ireland club champions were chasing an eighth provincial crown in-a-row.

By Kevin O'Brien Sunday 9 Oct 2022, 3:28 PM
1 hour ago 2,782 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5888782
File photo of Mourneabbey's Ciara O'Sullivan.
Image: Lorraine O’Sullivan/INPHO
File photo of Mourneabbey's Ciara O'Sullivan.
File photo of Mourneabbey's Ciara O'Sullivan.
Image: Lorraine O’Sullivan/INPHO

MOURNEABBEY’S BID FOR their eighth Munster ladies football club title in succession was ended by Waterford’s Ballymacarbry in the first round of the competition. 

Ballymacarbry and Mourneabbey have been regular opponents in the Munster championship. They clashed in four provincial finals between 2015 and 2019, with the Cork champions prevailing on each occasion.

But Ballymacarbry managed to exact some revenge with a convincing 3-7 o 0-7 victory over their rivals this afternoon. 

Ballymacarbry, who recently claimed their 41st Waterford title in-a-row, have lost final Munster finals since their last succession 2000, all of them to Cork opposition. 

Elsewhere in the Monaghan decider, Donaghmoyne ladies became champions for the 20th season in-a-row. They defeated Emyvale in today’s final.  

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie