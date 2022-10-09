Mourneabbey's long unbeaten run in Munster is over

MOURNEABBEY’S BID FOR their eighth Munster ladies football club title in succession was ended by Waterford’s Ballymacarbry in the first round of the competition.

Ballymacarbry and Mourneabbey have been regular opponents in the Munster championship. They clashed in four provincial finals between 2015 and 2019, with the Cork champions prevailing on each occasion.

But Ballymacarbry managed to exact some revenge with a convincing 3-7 o 0-7 victory over their rivals this afternoon.

Ballymacarbry, who recently claimed their 41st Waterford title in-a-row, have lost final Munster finals since their last succession 2000, all of them to Cork opposition.

Elsewhere in the Monaghan decider, Donaghmoyne ladies became champions for the 20th season in-a-row. They defeated Emyvale in today’s final.