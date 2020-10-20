Champagne Football among six-strong shortlist for Sports Book of the Year

This year's awards ceremony will be a virtual event.

THE SHORTLISTS FOR this year’s An Post Book Awards have been announced today.

Sponsored by Bord Gais Energy, the Sports Book of the Year category sees six pieces of work nominated.

The hugely popular Champagne Football, in which Mark Tighe and Paul Rowan tell the jaw-dropping story of the FAI’s demise under John Delaney, is recognised.

In ‘The Russian Affair’, David Walsh writes about the couple who blew an institutionalised doping scandal wide open. Walsh features a second time as the ghostwriter of ‘No Hiding’ by ex-Ireland and Leinster rugby star Rob Kearney.

It is one of four autobiographies that make up the list along with jockey Barry Geraghty’s ‘True Colours’ with The42 deputy editor Niall Kelly, ‘The Hill’ by Dublin football legend Bernard Brogan with Kieran Shannon and ‘Fuel’ by ex-Ireland and Leinster number 8 Sean O’Brien with Gerry Thornley.

This year’s awards ceremony will be staged as a virtual online event on Wednesday, 25 November and RTÉ One will then show highlights on Thursday, 10 December.

The public are being asked to cast their votes for the best book. All voters will be entered into a prize draw to win one of five €100 National Book Tokens vouchers. Votes may be cast until 16 November.

The Bord Gais Sports Book of the Year shortlist

True Colours – Barry Geraghty with Niall Kelly (Gill)

The Hill: My Autobiography – Bernard Brogan with Kieran Shannon (Reach Sport)

The Russian Affair – David Walsh (Simon & Schuster)

Champagne Football – Mark Tighe and Paul Rowan (Sandycove)

No Hiding: My Autobiography – Rob Kearney with David Walsh (Reach Sport)

Fuel – Seán O’Brien with Gerry Thornley (Sandycove)

