Ancelotti backs Coleman for delivering damning assessment of 'shocking' Everton

EVERTON MANAGER CARLO Ancelotti has praised his captain Seamus Coleman for the comments he made after the Toffees were comprehensively beaten by Wolverhampton Wanderers.

In a damning post-match assessment of Sunday’s 3-0 loss at Molineux, Coleman included himself when describing Everton’s display as “shocking”, before adding: “We need to ask some serious questions of ourselves.”

In his programme notes for this evening’s visit of Aston Villa to Goodison Park, Ancelotti backed his skipper for not pulling his punches.

“It was good to hear Seamus Coleman talk after the game,” the Italian said of the Republic of Ireland defender, as reported by the Liverpool Echo. “He is a fantastic example of what I want from my players. He loves Everton and gives his all to the club.

“Seamus wanted to accept responsibility, which I like from my captains, and I agreed with what he said. When you play for Everton it has to mean everything. It is a privilege to represent this club.

“From my time here I am sure the players share this feeling. But they have to show it every time they step on the field.”

Everton embarked on a good run of form when the Premier League season restarted last month after the break which was enforced by the Covid-19 pandemic.

A draw with Liverpool was followed by wins over Norwich City and Leicester City. However, the 11th-placed Merseysiders have since picked up just one point from a possible nine.

