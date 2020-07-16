This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Dublin: 21 °C Thursday 16 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ancelotti backs Coleman for delivering damning assessment of 'shocking' Everton

The Republic of Ireland defender didn’t hold back in the aftermath of Sunday’s 3-0 loss at Wolves.

By Paul Dollery Thursday 16 Jul 2020, 2:05 PM
1 hour ago 1,756 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5152055
Seamus Coleman argues with Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford during Sunday's defeat to Wolves.
Image: Ben Stansall
Seamus Coleman argues with Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford during Sunday's defeat to Wolves.
Seamus Coleman argues with Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford during Sunday's defeat to Wolves.
Image: Ben Stansall

EVERTON MANAGER CARLO Ancelotti has praised his captain Seamus Coleman for the comments he made after the Toffees were comprehensively beaten by Wolverhampton Wanderers.

In a damning post-match assessment of Sunday’s 3-0 loss at Molineux, Coleman included himself when describing Everton’s display as “shocking”, before adding: “We need to ask some serious questions of ourselves.”

In his programme notes for this evening’s visit of Aston Villa to Goodison Park, Ancelotti backed his skipper for not pulling his punches.

“It was good to hear Seamus Coleman talk after the game,” the Italian said of the Republic of Ireland defender, as reported by the Liverpool Echo. “He is a fantastic example of what I want from my players. He loves Everton and gives his all to the club.

“Seamus wanted to accept responsibility, which I like from my captains, and I agreed with what he said. When you play for Everton it has to mean everything. It is a privilege to represent this club.

“From my time here I am sure the players share this feeling. But they have to show it every time they step on the field.”

Everton embarked on a good run of form when the Premier League season restarted last month after the break which was enforced by the Covid-19 pandemic.

A draw with Liverpool was followed by wins over Norwich City and Leicester City. However, the 11th-placed Merseysiders have since picked up just one point from a possible nine.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Related Read

15.07.20 Irish striker O'Donovan believes Fowler was 'selfish' for not returning to A-League

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie