Dublin: 15 °C Wednesday 15 July, 2020
Premier League clubs reach agreement on new dates for summer transfer window

The window is to open the day after the 2019-20 season finishes, before closing again on 5 October.

By Press Association Wednesday 15 Jul 2020, 12:03 PM
Harry Maguire's move from Leicester City to Manchester United was one of the big transfers of last summer's window.
Image: Martin Rickett/PA Archive/PA Images
PREMIER LEAGUE CLUBS have agreed a 10-week summer transfer window which opens on 27 July.

Subject to the approval of football’s world governing body Fifa, the window will open the day after the 2019-20 season finishes and end on 5 October, the date Uefa had recommended for the closure of registration periods across Europe.

The Premier League said that following consultation with the English Football League, a domestic-only window will also be added from 5 October and close on 16 October.

Transfers between Premier League clubs will not be able to occur during this period, but top flight sides can trade with EFL clubs and loan or sign players permanently.

