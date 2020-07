Until 1997, which English club played its home games at Burnden Park? PA Bolton Wanderers Oldham Athletic

Derby County

In what year did Diego Maradona play his last game for Napoli? PA 1991 1992

1993

Ireland went unbeaten for their next 16 competitive matches after being eliminated from the 1990 World Cup by Italy. Against whom did that run come to an end? INPHO Netherlands Poland

Spain

Can you name the only member of England's Euro 96 squad who wasn't playing for a club in the UK at the time? PA Paul Gascoigne Paul Ince

David Platt

Here's Gheorghe Hagi under pressure from Notts County's Charlie Palmer during the 1994 Anglo-Italian Cup final, but which club is the Romanian legend playing for? PA Brescia Perugia

Bari

In 1998, Denilson became the world's most expensive player when he joined Real Betis from Sao Paulo. What was the sum involved? PA £19million £21.5million

£24million

Shelbourne striker Stephen Geoghegan was called up to the Republic of Ireland squad for a qualifying game for the 1998 World Cup. Who were the opposition? INPHO Lithuania Macedonia

Liechtenstein

When Norwich City finished third in the inaugural Premier League season of 1992-93, who was their manager? PA John Deehan Gary Megson

Mike Walker

Do you remember which team wore this shirt at the 1990 World Cup? PA Soviet Union Yugoslavia

Czechoslovakia