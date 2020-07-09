The Ultimate 90s Football Quiz – Part 2

Create your own sports news feed by selecting what interests you most
Galatasaray eliminated Manchester United from the Champions League in the second round of the 1993-94 campaign. Can you remember which League of Ireland club the Turkish giants defeated 3-1 on aggregate in the previous round?
PA
Shelbourne
Dundalk
Cork City
Who were the only team to defeat eventual winners Denmark at the 1992 European Championship?
PA
France
Sweden
England
Which Serie A club would you have been showing your support for if you wore this jersey in PE class?
PA
Genoa
Foggia
Bologna
Do you recall which club caused a major upset by defeating Celtic in the final to win the 1994-95 Scottish League Cup?
PA
Inverness Caledonian Thistle
Airdrieonians
Raith Rovers
In 1997, the Uefa Cup final was played over two legs for the last time. It was won via a penalty shootout at the San Siro – by which team?
PA
Ajax
Inter Milan
Schalke
'The Three Amigos' all broke into the Ireland squad ahead of the 1994 World Cup, but which one of them had his first senior outing for Ireland in David O'Leary's testimonial match against Hungary the previous year?
INPHO
Phil Babb
Gary Kelly
Jason McAteer
Which of these venues did NOT host an FA Cup semi-final during the 90s?
PA
White Hart Lane
Highbury
Maine Road
From which Serie A club did Chelsea sign Gianfanco Zola?
PA
Napoli
Parma
Cagliari
This Premier League veteran went to the 1998 World Cup with Jamaica. What's his name?
PA
Fitzroy Simpson
Marcus Gayle
Frank Sinclair
In the 49 games that Ronaldo played for Barcelona in all competitions in 1996-97, his only season with the club, how many goals did he score?
