The Ultimate 90s Football Quiz – Part 2

Galatasaray eliminated Manchester United from the Champions League in the second round of the 1993-94 campaign. Can you remember which League of Ireland club the Turkish giants defeated 3-1 on aggregate in the previous round? PA Shelbourne Dundalk

Cork City

Who were the only team to defeat eventual winners Denmark at the 1992 European Championship? PA France Sweden

England

Which Serie A club would you have been showing your support for if you wore this jersey in PE class? PA Genoa Foggia

Bologna

Do you recall which club caused a major upset by defeating Celtic in the final to win the 1994-95 Scottish League Cup? PA Inverness Caledonian Thistle Airdrieonians

Raith Rovers

In 1997, the Uefa Cup final was played over two legs for the last time. It was won via a penalty shootout at the San Siro – by which team? PA Ajax Inter Milan

Schalke

'The Three Amigos' all broke into the Ireland squad ahead of the 1994 World Cup, but which one of them had his first senior outing for Ireland in David O'Leary's testimonial match against Hungary the previous year? INPHO Phil Babb Gary Kelly

Jason McAteer

Which of these venues did NOT host an FA Cup semi-final during the 90s? PA White Hart Lane Highbury

Maine Road

From which Serie A club did Chelsea sign Gianfanco Zola? PA Napoli Parma

Cagliari

This Premier League veteran went to the 1998 World Cup with Jamaica. What's his name? PA Fitzroy Simpson Marcus Gayle

Frank Sinclair