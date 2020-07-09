This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 9 July, 2020
The Ultimate 90s Football Quiz – Part 2

Keep yourself occupied on the bus to Féile by putting your retro football knowledge to the test.

By Paul Dollery Thursday 9 Jul 2020, 6:00 AM
10 minutes ago 72 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5144708

Galatasaray eliminated Manchester United from the Champions League in the second round of the 1993-94 campaign. Can you remember which League of Ireland club the Turkish giants defeated 3-1 on aggregate in the previous round?
PA
Shelbourne
Dundalk

Cork City
Who were the only team to defeat eventual winners Denmark at the 1992 European Championship?
PA
France
Sweden

England
Which Serie A club would you have been showing your support for if you wore this jersey in PE class?
PA
Genoa
Foggia

Bologna
Do you recall which club caused a major upset by defeating Celtic in the final to win the 1994-95 Scottish League Cup?
PA
Inverness Caledonian Thistle
Airdrieonians

Raith Rovers
In 1997, the Uefa Cup final was played over two legs for the last time. It was won via a penalty shootout at the San Siro – by which team?
PA
Ajax
Inter Milan

Schalke
'The Three Amigos' all broke into the Ireland squad ahead of the 1994 World Cup, but which one of them had his first senior outing for Ireland in David O'Leary's testimonial match against Hungary the previous year?
INPHO
Phil Babb
Gary Kelly

Jason McAteer
Which of these venues did NOT host an FA Cup semi-final during the 90s?
PA
White Hart Lane
Highbury

Maine Road
From which Serie A club did Chelsea sign Gianfanco Zola?
PA
Napoli
Parma

Cagliari
This Premier League veteran went to the 1998 World Cup with Jamaica. What's his name?
PA
Fitzroy Simpson
Marcus Gayle

Frank Sinclair
In the 49 games that Ronaldo played for Barcelona in all competitions in 1996-97, his only season with the club, how many goals did he score?
PA
33
38

47
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Diego Maradona
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Ivan Zamorano
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Hristo Stoichkov
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Dennis Bergkamp
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Franco Baresi
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Laurent Blanc
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Stephen Keshi
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Andreas Brehme
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Cafu
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Peter Schmeichel
Share your result:

