Wednesday 19 August, 2020
Former champion Anderson Silva booked for potential UFC swansong at 45

According to UFC president Dana White, it could be the Brazilian veteran’s final professional bout.

By Paul Dollery Wednesday 19 Aug 2020, 9:57 AM
45 minutes ago 544 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5179669
Anderson Silva pictured in April 2019.
Image: Imago/PA Images
Anderson Silva pictured in April 2019.
Anderson Silva pictured in April 2019.
Image: Imago/PA Images

UFC PRESIDENT DANA White has revealed that Anderson Silva (34-10) will return to action later this year for a fight that may well be his last.

The 45-year-old Brazilian will take on Uriah Hall (15-9) in a middleweight main event for a UFC Fight Night card on 31 October, White told ESPN. A venue has yet to be determined.

The bout will be Silva’s first in almost 18 months. His most recent outing, which ended in a first-round TKO defeat, was against Jared Cannonier in May 2019. He then underwent surgery on a knee injury that was sustained during the loss.

‘The Spider’ was widely regarded as the greatest fighter in mixed martial arts during a seven-year reign as UFC middleweight champion.

However, his career went into decline after a 17-fight win streak ended when he lost his title in a shock KO defeat to Chis Weidman in July 2013.

A January 2015 win over Nick Diaz was later overturned to a ‘no contest’ and Silva received a one-year suspension due to anti-doping violations.

He has competed five times since then, with his only victory coming via unanimous decision at the expense of Derek Brunson in February 2017.

