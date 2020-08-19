Former champion Anderson Silva booked for potential UFC swansong at 45

UFC PRESIDENT DANA White has revealed that Anderson Silva (34-10) will return to action later this year for a fight that may well be his last.

The 45-year-old Brazilian will take on Uriah Hall (15-9) in a middleweight main event for a UFC Fight Night card on 31 October, White told ESPN. A venue has yet to be determined.

The bout will be Silva’s first in almost 18 months. His most recent outing, which ended in a first-round TKO defeat, was against Jared Cannonier in May 2019. He then underwent surgery on a knee injury that was sustained during the loss.

‘The Spider’ was widely regarded as the greatest fighter in mixed martial arts during a seven-year reign as UFC middleweight champion.

However, his career went into decline after a 17-fight win streak ended when he lost his title in a shock KO defeat to Chis Weidman in July 2013.

A January 2015 win over Nick Diaz was later overturned to a ‘no contest’ and Silva received a one-year suspension due to anti-doping violations.

He has competed five times since then, with his only victory coming via unanimous decision at the expense of Derek Brunson in February 2017.

