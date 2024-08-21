Advertisement
Andre Wisdom in action for Liverpool in 2016. Alamy Stock Photo
On The Dotted Line

Former Liverpool player signs for Derry City

Andre Wisdom made his breakthrough with Liverpool before joining Derby County.
9.50pm, 21 Aug 2024
FORMER LIVERPOOL DEFENDER Andre Wisdom has signed for Derry City until the end of the season, the League of Ireland club has announced.

Wisdom, who can play at either right back or centre half, made his breakthrough with Liverpool before joining Derby County. The 31-year-old also enjoyed a stint with Red Bull Salzburg where he won the double. He spent last season with Warrington Town.

A former captain of the England U21s, Wisdom will join Derry City as they continue to chase down the FAI Cup and Premier Division title.

Assuming international clearance is received, Wisdom is expected to be part of the squad that face Waterford at the RSC on Friday.

“I’m happy that I’ve signed and everything has worked out well,” Wisdom said after his signing. “I’m just raring to get going and get a training session under my belt and hopefully be involved in the game.

Sinead Farrell
