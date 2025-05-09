The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Aki set for 150th cap as Connacht take on Edinburgh
CONNACHT HAVE NAMED the team that will take on Edinburgh in tomorrow’s URC clash at Dexcom Stadium [Kick-off, 7.35pm].
Bundee Aki, who was selected for the Lions squad this week, is set to make his 150th appearance for the club in his usual midfield spot. He will partner up with Hugh Gavin.
JJ Hanrahan starts at 10 in what will be his final home game for the club as Jack Carty misses out due to a minor ankle issue.
Santiago Cordero, Shayne Bolton and Finn Treacy make up the back three with Ben Murphy starting at scrum-half.
Experienced front rowers Denis Buckley, Dave Heffernan and Finlay Bealham all return after missing the last game against the Lions, while Josh Murphy and Darragh Murray slot into the second row.
Cian Prendergast captains the side on the flank, with Conor Oliver on the opposite side and Sean Jansen at number 8.
Connacht XV v Edinburgh
15. Santiago Cordero (20)
14. Shayne Bolton (24)
13. Hugh Gavin (9)
12. Bundee Aki (149)
11. Finn Treacy (6)
10. JJ Hanrahan (27)
9. Ben Murphy (14)
1. Denis Buckley (263)
2. Dave Heffernan (217)
3. Finlay Bealham (217)
4. Josh Murphy (37)
5. Darragh Murray (37)
6. Cian Prendergast (85) Captain
7. Conor Oliver (95)
8. Sean Jansen (24)
Replacements
16. Dylan Tierney-Martin (56)
17. Peter Dooley (52)
18. Jack Aungier (86)
19. Oisín Dowling (76)
20. Paul Boyle (114)
21. Caolin Blade (208)
22. Cathal Forde (50)
23. David Hawkshaw (42)
