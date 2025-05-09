Aki set for 150th cap as Connacht take on Edinburgh

CONNACHT HAVE NAMED the team that will take on Edinburgh in tomorrow’s URC clash at Dexcom Stadium [Kick-off, 7.35pm].

Bundee Aki, who was selected for the Lions squad this week, is set to make his 150th appearance for the club in his usual midfield spot. He will partner up with Hugh Gavin.

JJ Hanrahan starts at 10 in what will be his final home game for the club as Jack Carty misses out due to a minor ankle issue.

Santiago Cordero, Shayne Bolton and Finn Treacy make up the back three with Ben Murphy starting at scrum-half.

Experienced front rowers Denis Buckley, Dave Heffernan and Finlay Bealham all return after missing the last game against the Lions, while Josh Murphy and Darragh Murray slot into the second row.

Cian Prendergast captains the side on the flank, with Conor Oliver on the opposite side and Sean Jansen at number 8.

🟢 𝐓𝐄𝐀𝐌 𝐍𝐄𝐖𝐒 🦅



For the last time in Dexcom Stadium this season 👊



🧢 Cap 150 for Bundee

💪 Front row returns for Denis, Heff and Finlay



🔗 https://t.co/gwUzsEPPLb#OneConnacht | @Genesys pic.twitter.com/sMat9W2V3A — Connacht Rugby (@connachtrugby) May 9, 2025

Connacht XV v Edinburgh

15. Santiago Cordero (20)

14. Shayne Bolton (24)

13. Hugh Gavin (9)

12. Bundee Aki (149)

11. Finn Treacy (6)

10. JJ Hanrahan (27)

9. Ben Murphy (14)

1. Denis Buckley (263)

2. Dave Heffernan (217)

3. Finlay Bealham (217)

4. Josh Murphy (37)

5. Darragh Murray (37)

6. Cian Prendergast (85) Captain

7. Conor Oliver (95)

8. Sean Jansen (24)

Replacements

16. Dylan Tierney-Martin (56)

17. Peter Dooley (52)

18. Jack Aungier (86)

19. Oisín Dowling (76)

20. Paul Boyle (114)

21. Caolin Blade (208)

22. Cathal Forde (50)

23. David Hawkshaw (42)