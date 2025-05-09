Advertisement
Clare's Shane O'Donnell. Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Shane O'Donnell named on Clare bench for Tipperary clash as Tony Kelly returns

Meanwhile, Conor McDonald has been named on the Wexford bench for their clash with Galway.
9.19am, 9 May 2025

SHANE O’DONNELL HAS been named among the Clare substitutes for their crucial Munster SHC clash with Tipperary on Saturday.

O’Donnell was initially ruled out for the season due to a shoulder injury which required surgery. But the Hurler of the Year gave Clare fans a huge boost recently by revealing that he intended to play some part in their championship campaign.

His inclusion this weekend marks his first involvement in a matchday squad since last year’s All-Ireland final.

Meanwhile, Tony Kelly returns to the starting line-up after missing Clare’s defeat to Waterford due to illness. He slots into the half-forward line alongside Mark Rogers and Shane Meehan.

Aidan McCarthy has not been named in the matchday squad while David Fitzgerald drops to the bench.

Clare (v Tipperary)

1. Eibhear Quilligan (Feakle)

2. Adam Hogan (Feakle), 3. Darragh Lohan (Wolfe Tones Na Sionna), 4. Conor Leen (Corofin)

5. Cian Galvin (Clarecastle), 6. John Conlon (Clonlara), 7. David McInerney (Tulla)

8. Seán Rynne (Inagh-Kilnamona) 9. Cathal Malone (Sixmilebridge)

10. Tony Kelly (Ballyea) 11. Mark Rodgers (Scariff), 12. Shane Meehan (Banner)

13. Ryan Taylor (Clooney-Quin), 14. Peter Duggan (Clooney-Quin), 15. David Reidy (Éire Óg Ennis)

In the Leinster SHC, Wexford have named their team that will travel to Salthill to take on Galway.

Star forward Conor McDonald, who had been struggling with injury, returns to the matchday squad as Keith Rossiter’s side look to bounce back from their defeat to Dublin.

Wexford (v Galway)

1. Mark Fanning (Glynn-Barntown)

2. Shane Reck (Oylegate-Glenbrien), 3. Liam Ryan (Rapparees), Simon Donohoe (Shelmaliers),

5. Conor Foley (Horeswood), 6. Damien Reck (Oylegate-Glenbrien), 7. Eoin Ryan (St Annes)

8. Conor Hearne (Shelmaliers), 9. Charie McGuckin (Naomh Eanna)

10. Richie Lawlor (Faythe Harriers), 11. Lee Chin (Faythe Harriers), 12. Kevin Foley (Rapparees)

13. Cathal Dunbar (Naomh Éanna) 14. Rory O’Connor (St Martin’s), 15. Cian Byrne (St Mogue’s, Fethard)

Dublin boss Niall Ó Ceallacháin has announced his team for their trip to Corrigan Park to face Antrim.

Conor McHugh comes in to start in defence in the only change from the win over Wexford last time out as Paddy Dunleavy makes way.

Dublin

1. Eddie Gibbons (Kilmacud Crokes)

2. John Bellew (Lucan Sarsfields), 3. Paddy Smyth (Clontarf)

5. Paddy Doyle (Naomh Barrog), 6. Chris Crummey (Lucan Sarsfields – captain), 7. Andrew Dunphy (St Brigid’s)

8. Conor Burke (St Vincent’s), 9. Conor Donohoe (Erin’s Isle)

10. Brian Hayes (Kilmacud Crokes), 11. Cian O’Sullivan (St Brigid’s), 12. Darragh Power (Fingallians)

13. Sean Currie (Na Fianna), 14. John Hetherton (St Vincent’s), 15. Ronan Hayes (Kilmacud Crokes)

