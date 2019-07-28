This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Andres Iniesta has 'no regrets' about leaving Barcelona at 34 to play in Japan

The World Cup winner played against former side in a friendly and insists he is happy with his decision.

By The42 Team Sunday 28 Jul 2019, 1:36 PM
The midfielder joined J1 League side Vissel Kobe last year.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

VISSEL KOBE MIDFIELDER Andres Iniesta says he has ”no regrets” over his departure from Barcelona last May after facing his former team in a friendly.

Iniesta has been at the J.League side since 2018, when he left boyhood club Barca after a trophy-laden 16 seasons at Camp Nou.

The 35-year-old played a half as Vissel Kobe suffered a 2-0 loss to Barca in a friendly on Saturday.

Iniesta said he had no complaints about his departure from Barca, whose win marked their first of pre-season.

“No, no regrets. It’s a very strong word to label it as that,” he told reporters.

“I’ve always said it. If I had felt the desire or the strength to continue playing in Barcelona I would’ve loved to come here a year later playing for Barca against Vissel, but my moment ended.

“Now, I’m in another place enjoying it in another way. I enjoyed the game, seeing my team-mates, it makes me very happy and I have a nice memory of it.”

Iniesta embraces new Barcelona signing Frenkie de Jong.

A second-half brace from 21-year-old forward Carles Perez saw Barcelona to their win.

Asked about facing his former club, Iniesta – who won nine La Liga titles and four Champions Leagues among numerous other trophies with Barca – said it was unusual.

“It has been a bit strange. Instead of having them as partners, I had to face them,” he said.

“But the truth is that I enjoyed and savoured it. In general the team hasn’t performed badly. I’m happy for such a day, it’s a special day.”

Barca continue their pre-season fixture list when they take on Arsenal on 4 August ahead of their Liga opener against Athletic Club 12 days later.

