This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 22°C Tuesday 8 September 2020
Advertisement

Andrew Brace appointed referee for the Pro14 final between Leinster and Ulster

The 32-year-old has been a rising star of the refereeing scene in recent years.

By Murray Kinsella Tuesday 8 Sep 2020, 3:54 PM
1 hour ago 1,477 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/5199223
Brace will be on the whistle on Saturday.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Brace will be on the whistle on Saturday.
Brace will be on the whistle on Saturday.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

ANDREW BRACE HAS been appointed to referee Saturday’s Guinness Pro14 final between Leinster and Ulster at the Aviva Stadium [KO 7.35pm, eir Sport and TG4].

He will be assisted by Frank Murphy and George Clancy, with Brian MacNiece acting as the television match official.

Saturday will be 32-year-old Brace’s first Pro14 final. He has been a rising star for the IRFU in recent years and was an assistant referee at the Rugby World Cup in Japan last year.

The Cardiff native, who refereed his first Pro14 game in 2015, has been heavily involved in recent weeks as the Pro14 has restarted.

Having been in charge for last weekend’s semi-final between Leinster and Munster, Brace will now be on the whistle for the decider too.

“Over the past number of years, we have gathered more performance data on our match officials and created more stringent review processes to push our referees to the highest standards,” said Greg Garner, the Pro14′s elite referee manager.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“As a result, we now have a number of world-class referees within our system who we could have appointed to the final.

“Andrew has taken significant steps forward in his career over the last 12 months and his performances warrant his selection for this weekend’s Guinness Pro14 final. It is vital that we put young refereeing talent in a position to succeed and Andrew’s rise is very rewarding for the tournament and for the referee structures in the IRFU.

“I would like to congratulate all the match officials involved and wish them all the best of luck for this weekend.”

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie