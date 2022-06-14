Leinster appoint Crusaders' Andrew Goodman as new attack coach

LEINSTER HAVE ANNOUNCED that Crusaders backs coach Andrew Goodman will join the province this summer.

Goodman will replace the outgoing Felipe Contepomi, who is stepping away from his role as Leinster attack coach to join Michael Cheika’s Argentina coaching team.

During his playing days, Goodman represented Leinster across two season between 2012 and 2014, lining out 17 times for the club at outhalf and centre, winning a Celtic League and Challenge Cup title. He also played for his home province, Tasman, and enjoyed a short spell in Japan with Toyota Industries Shuttle.

Following his retirement, Goodman, 39, became head of the Nelson College rugby academy in 2015. He then joined the Tasman Mako coaching team in 2016, before graduating to the head coach role.

Goodman assisted the Crusaders with team defence and individual technical development across the 2018 and 2019 seasons, as the Christchurch-based team stormed their way to a remarkable three-in-a-row of Super Rugby titles.

He moved up to the position of Crusaders backs coach in 2021, and is committed to the Manu Samoa national side through to the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

Goodman is currently preparing for the Super Rugby Grand Final against the Blues this weekend.

“It wasn’t an easy decision to leave the Crusaders,” he said.

“It’s an environment that has taught me so much and really embraced my family and I over the past five years.

Goodman playing for Leinster in 2013. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

“However, I am looking forward to being back in Dublin and challenging myself in a new rugby environment. It’s going to be special to reconnect with a club I enjoyed representing as a player, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to take the next step in my coaching career.”

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen added: “Andrew was unlucky with injuries when at Leinster, especially in that second season, but he left a lasting impression and he and I got on very well during rehabilitation sessions that we were both unfortunately part of during that time.

“Since leaving Leinster, I have followed his coaching career very closely and have kept in touch. Obviously, he was with the Tasman Makos, but most recently with the Crusaders and also with the Samoan national team.

“That experience of different environments at club level and international level is something that we hope will add further value to everyone at Leinster Rugby.

“We are delighted Andrew will be joining our coaching group as he is very highly regarded by those who he has worked with. We look forward to welcoming him and his family back to Dublin very soon.”

Crusaders head coach Scott Robertson added: ”Goody is a special man and means a lot to our group.

“He’s loved by players and management alike, so we’re not only losing a highly-skilled coach but a great team man as well. I’m sure he’ll step in at Leinster and find ways to connect with his playing group and get the best out of them, as he’s done in New Zealand over a number of years.”

