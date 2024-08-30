Ireland U21 boss expects Andrew Moran to make senior mark - 'He’ll certainly win a lot of caps'

JIM CRAWFORD RECKONS it’s only a matter of time before Andrew Moran becomes an established senior international.

The Republic of Ireland U21 boss admitted that he thought he might lose the influential midfielder, who has worn the captain’s armband during this European Championship qualifying campaign, for the upcoming games with Türkiye and Latvia.

Moran has impressed this season with Stoke City, where he was sent on loan after agreeing a new long-term contract with Brighton earlier this summer.

A hat-trick of assists in the 5-0 Carabao Cup win over Middlesbrough in midweek caught the eye and senior boss Heimir Hallgrimsson confirmed after naming his Nations League squad that Moran is on the reserve list should he be required.

“I was slightly nervous with the performance he gave during the week. On one side you’re happy and on the other side, you’re thinking ‘Right, could I lose him’, but Andy is going to make that step and it’s a huge step from 21s football to senior football, it’s a massive step,” Crawford said, of a player who earned one senior cap off the bench against New Zealand last November.

“I think you know he’ll certainly get there and win a lot of caps for the Republic of Ireland senior team, he’s a different type of player, you’ve seen him, I don’t know if anyone seen him during the week, his passes, he’s sort of ahead of the game with his next pass, you know he’s a fantastic talent.

“I’ve had conversations with him over the last while and he just wants to come in and put on that green jersey for the 21s or that senior team and you know do his best and help the 21s qualify. As I said to him, just be patient and you will win a lot of senior caps if you keep producing the type of performances you have been.”

Crawford has a new assistant coach after the appointment of Stephen Rice was confirmed, while Crystal Palace’s Franco Umeh and Dundee United’s Emmanuel Adegboyega, formerly of Cork City and Drogheda United, respectively, have earned call ups for games in which two wins are the target as Ireland aim for qualification for Slovakia 2025.

Advertisement

They are currently in second place behind Italy but trail by just two points with a game in hand.

“Six points in this window. That’s all we’re thinking about,” Crawford said.

“It will be a hell of a challenge and one we’re looking forward to. And as I keep saying, they’re challenges we want where you’re in a good position to go and win the group or get into play-offs, there is a little bit of edge to these games.

“There’s pressure. That is how the players will learn, they’re stretched at certain times but also helped by a quality staff who will help them on their way.”

Ireland U21 boss Jim Crawford. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

One player not in the squad but who has come on the radar of Hallgrimsson as well as Crawford is St Patrick’s Athletic’s 16-year-old striker Mason Melia.

They watched him lead the line for the Saints in the first leg of their Uefa Conference League play-off with Istanbul Basaksehir last week and were once again impressed.

“He’s a player with enormous potential and his performance that night for someone so young was outstanding. He’s certainly in our thoughts and could get pushed up in this campaign but he’s been called into the Under-19s.

“I take it he’ll come into camp late because he’ll play in the rearranged game against Dundalk on Thursday. He joins Tom Mohan’s group for their second game. He’s someone we’re definitely keeping an eye on. You can’t ignore that talent.

“He’s an exciting prospect and who’s to say he won’t be involved in the October window, when we’ve games against Norway and Italy, or the finals next June?

St Patrick's Athletic striker Mason Melia. Bryan Keane / INPHO Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO

“It’s doing it every week against this type of opposition,” Crawford continued. “It’s not that just because someone has an outstanding game we drop everything and get him in. I’m not saying that against Mason because I’m well aware of him myself. Heimir and I saw him play in league games. Heimir was very much impressed.

“For this particular window, Mason can go play with the Under-19s and see what develops. He’s certainly been in the conversation among the staff. Playing for the St Pat’s first team firstly shows the trust they have in him and secondly it’s the boy’s ability. I’m certainly excited at what he can achieve.”

Johnny Kenny has been included by Crawford, despite only returning to training with Shamrock Rovers after injury this week.

He is the Hoops’ top scorer this season with 12 goals – 10 in the Premier Division – and will get the chance to impress on the European stage for his club when they begin the league phase of the Conference League.

“Johnny is a great character with excellent ability. His movement is second to none. I spoke to players who’d played with him and said how good he is in the box and gets his timing right. He’s quick and has an eye for goal.

“I think he’ll cause defences serious problems but it’s just unfortunate he missed the last few weeks with injury but he’s a naturally fit boy. I’ve always rated Johnny highly. I said before that he’s a great player on the training ground and produces when it comes to big matches.”