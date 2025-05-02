Patrick Fitzgerald comes into Waterford team for Limerick clash

PATRICK FITZGERALD HAS been named to start in the Waterford team for tomorrow’s Munster SHC clash with Limerick in Walsh Park (6pm).

The Ballygunner forward comes in for Kieran Bennett in the only change from the team that started last Sunday’s defeat of Clare.

Billy Nolan continues in goal for Waterford with Ian Kenny, Conor Prunty and Iarlaith Daly starting across the full-back line.

Mark Fitzgerald, Tadhg De Búrca and Paddy Leavey are in the half-backs, with Darragh Lyons and Jamie Barron named in the Waterford midfield.

Man-of-the-match against Clare, Stephen Bennett, is in the half-forward line alongside Jack Prendergast and Patrick Curran, with Kevin Mahony, Dessie Hutchinson and Patrick Fitzgerald in the full-forward line.

Austin Gleeson is again named on the Waterford bench.

Limerick named their team on Thursday.

Waterford:

1. Billy Nolan

2. Ian Kenny, 3. Conor Prunty, 4. Iarlaith Daly

5. Mark Fitzgerald, 6. Tadhg De Búrca, 7. Paddy Leavey

8. Darragh Lyons, 9. Jamie Barron

10. Jack Prendergast, 11. Stephen Bennett, 12. Patrick Curran

13. Kevin Mahony, 14. Dessie Hutchinson, 15. Patrick Fitzgerald