Ireland international Omobamidele joins Anderlecht on loan from Strasbourg

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND international Andrew Omobamidele has joined Belgian side Anderlecht on a season-long loan.

Omobamidele, 24, arrives from French Ligue 1 outfit Strasbourg.

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The Leixlip centre-back has made 54 appearances for Strasbourg, captaining them as recently as Saturday in a 2-1 win over Lens.

Omobamidele, who previously played for Norwich City and Nottingham Forest, has won 10 senior caps for Ireland.

Anderlecht are currently 11th in the Belgian Pro League after three games, while they will play Europa League football after beating Kazakhstan’s FC Kairat 6-0 on aggregate in the play-offs.

They finished fourth in the league last season, 24 points off champions Club Brugge.

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