Andrew Porter's citing for high tackle on All Black Brodie Retallick is dismissed

ANDREW PORTER HAS BEEN cleared for the high tackle which resulted in a broken cheekbone for New Zealand lock Brodie Retallick.

The Ireland prop collided with his opponent during Saturday’s series-clinching win over the All Blacks in Wellington, and received a yellow card for the challenge at the time.

Advertisement

However, match citing commissioner James Sherriff reported the Irish forward and a disciplinary hearing took place today via video link.

The case was heard by an independent judicial committee – chaired by Adam Casselden SC (Australia), joined by former international player Stefan Terblanche (South Africa) and former international coach Frank Hadden (Scotland) – who decided to dismiss it.

“The player admitted that he committed an act of foul play but maintained that the red card threshold had not been met and that the yellow card issued at the time by the match officials was correct in the circumstances,” a World Rugby statement reads.

“Having considered all the evidence, the independent committee applied World Rugby’s Head Contact Process and agreed with the match officials’ on-field decision that the player’s act of foul play for a breach of Law 9.13 did not meet the red card threshold due to the absorbing nature of the tackle.

Exclusive NZ - IRE

Rugby Analysis Get Murray Kinsella's match analysis and Garry Doyle's updates from New Zealand exclusive to members Become a Member

“On that basis, the independent committee deemed the act of foul play did not merit further sanction, and the citing complaint was dismissed.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!