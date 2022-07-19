Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 26°C Tuesday 19 July 2022
Andrew Porter's citing for high tackle on All Black Brodie Retallick is dismissed

The incident occurred during Saturday’s series-clinching win in Wellington.

By The42 Team Tuesday 19 Jul 2022, 2:01 PM
46 minutes ago 2,738 Views 2 Comments
Porter collides with Retallick.
ANDREW PORTER HAS BEEN cleared for the high tackle which resulted in a broken cheekbone for New Zealand lock Brodie Retallick.

The Ireland prop collided with his opponent during Saturday’s series-clinching win over the All Blacks in Wellington, and received a yellow card for the challenge at the time.

However, match citing commissioner James Sherriff reported the Irish forward and a disciplinary hearing took place today via video link.

The case was heard by an independent judicial committee – chaired by Adam Casselden SC (Australia), joined by former international player Stefan Terblanche (South Africa) and former international coach Frank Hadden (Scotland) – who decided to dismiss it.

“The player admitted that he committed an act of foul play but maintained that the red card threshold had not been met and that the yellow card issued at the time by the match officials was correct in the circumstances,” a World Rugby statement reads.

“Having considered all the evidence, the independent committee applied World Rugby’s Head Contact Process and agreed with the match officials’ on-field decision that the player’s act of foul play for a breach of Law 9.13 did not meet the red card threshold due to the absorbing nature of the tackle.

“On that basis, the independent committee deemed the act of foul play did not merit further sanction, and the citing complaint was dismissed.”

