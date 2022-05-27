Membership : Access or Sign Up
Friday 27 May 2022
Ukraine star Andriy Yarmolenko among 10 players released by West Ham

Full-back Ryan Fredericks will also leave when his deal runs out.

By Press Association Friday 27 May 2022, 4:25 PM
West Ham United's Andriy Yarmolenko.
WEST HAM have confirmed Ukraine international Andriy Yarmolenko will follow Mark Noble out of the London Stadium when his contract expires next month.

The 32-year-old forward never managed to hold down a place in David Moyes’ side and will now be looking for a new club from June 30.

Yarmolenko joined the Hammers from Borussia Dortmund in 2018 and went on to score 13 goals in 86 appearances for the club.

His most lasting contribution was also a highly emotional one as he scored an extra-time winner against Sevilla to send West Ham into the Europa League quarter-final having returned from a period of time off following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Noble had already announced this season, his 18th at West Ham, would be his last as he plans to retire and the former skipper’s release was officially confirmed when the club published their retained list.

Full-back Ryan Fredericks will also leave when his deal runs out, as will experienced goalkeeper David Martin – the 36-year-old not having featured for the first-team since January 2020.

Development squad players Nathan Holland, Jayden Fevrier, Bernardo Rosa, Amadou Diallo and Ossama Ashley and scholar Isaac Evans are also set to leave when their deals run out on 30 June.

Read next:

