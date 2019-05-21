This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 21 May, 2019
Townsend wins Premier League Goal of the Season for thunderbolt against Man City

The winger hit a superb volley against the champions en route to an unlikely win at the Etihad Stadium.

By The42 Team Tuesday 21 May 2019, 1:42 PM
1 hour ago 1,418 Views 7 Comments
CRYSTAL PALACE WINGER Andros Townsend has won the Premier League Goal of the Season award for his spectacular strike in a 3-2 victory away at Manchester City.

A half-clearance fell to Townsend around 25 yards from goal and he hit it first-time on the volley to send a rocket of a shot past Ederson and into the top-right corner.

Jeffrey Schlupp and Luka Milivojevic also scored for Palace as goals from Ilkay Gundogan and Kevin De Bruyne were not enough to prevent a sole home defeat of the league season for City.

Townsend’s strike saw off competition from the likes of Vincent Kompany, for his effort against Leicester City, Eden Hazard, for his dazzling solo strike for Chelsea against West Ham and Aaron Ramsey, who slotted home on the turn to finish off a magnificent Arsenal team move against Fulham.

Other contenders included goals from Fulham pair Jean Michael Seri and Andre Schurrle, Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge, Tottenham forward Son Heung-Min, Newcastle defender Fabian Schar and Brighton and Hove Albion winger Anthony Knockaert.

The Palace winger’s award-winning goal was one of just six Premier League strikes notched this campaign, with Townsend finding the back of the net against Chelsea, Burnley, Liverpool, Cardiff and Bournemouth, as well as against City.

He featured in every one of Palace’s 38 league games this season as they managed a 12th-place finish in the table under Roy Hodgson, 15 points clear of the relegation zone.

Townsend arrived at Selhurst Park from Newcastle in the summer of 2016 and has managed 14 goals in 124 games across all competitions, nine of which came this season.

He has also recorded 22 assists for the club in that period, managing six this term.

With rumours circling over star forward Wilfried Zaha following his comments about wanting to play in the Champions League, it may be that more strikes like the one Townsend produced in Manchester will be required to help fill the void, should the Ivory Coast international leave.

