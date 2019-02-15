Farrell remains 'full steam ahead' with focus on Six Nations, but excited about taking over as head coach

IT WON’T BE long now before Andy Farrell is a regular in that seat at the top of the Aviva Stadium’s press room.

After Ireland’s open training session today, the future head coach took his place in front of the media, his first time in front of the mics since being named as Joe Schmidt’s successor in November.

This was not the time to outline grand plans for 2020 and beyond, however. The World Cup will be a defining period for his squad, and he insists the Six Nations is not out of reach either.

As questions rained in about his succession to the hotseat, Farrell cut a slightly bemused figure.

He didn’t have much to add to the statement he made when awarded the job in November - “a privilege to be considered for such a prestigious role” – he is a man of action. Instead he determinedly maintained focus on the three matches remaining in the Six Nations, and the eight months ahead.

“Not at all,” he said when asked if this Championship felt different with him being head coach in waiting.

“When you’re in it, it’s full steam ahead with the job in hand and the day job. No, the Six Nations is always just the same, it’s a bloody good competition, very intense, emotional rollercoasters everywhere.”

Farrell and Schmidt on the field ahead of the loss to England. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Aside from the ups and downs of the annual Championship, Farrell is conscious of the moving parts he must find a place, or replacement, for. Not least in his backroom team with Schmidt’s exit making room for an attack or back-line specialist or Greg Feek leaving a hole in Ireland’s scrum work. Then there is his current role as defence coach, will he continue overseeing that aspect, or invite someone else to take it on.

“We’ll see. There’s different permutations when a coaching team come together, when a management team come together. It’s all about gels and fits. As things become clearer over the next couple of months, we’ll get to that.”

He adds: “There’s planning that has to go on behind the scenes. Honestly, I’m unbelievably conscious of making sure nothing gets in the way of the day job.