BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 8°C Wednesday 28 October 2020
Advertisement

Farrell intent on imposing 'plan that we know' on France

The Ireland head coach insists his side won’t be playing high-risk rugby in search of a four-try win in France.

By Sean Farrell Wednesday 28 Oct 2020, 2:19 PM
29 minutes ago 560 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5247068
Farrell at training today with Ross Byrne.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO
Farrell at training today with Ross Byrne.
Farrell at training today with Ross Byrne.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO

IRELAND HEAD COACH Andy Farrell says Ireland won’t be rolling the dice with a ‘high-risk’ gameplan when they take on France in Paris on Saturday.

Farrell unveiled his starting line-up for the Championship’s long overdue curtain-closer this weekend today, a starting XV that is unchanged from the one that finished the first half of the win over Italy after Robbie Henshaw replaced the injured Garry Ringrose.

While England can take the Six Nations summit with a large winning margin and bonus point success against Italy, Ireland can claim the title by scoring four tries in a win over France on Saturday night.

It won’t be a case of flinging the ball around, however.

“A high-risk strategy? Probably not,” Farrell said in his virtual press conference from Abbottstown today.

“A plan that we know, that we’re comfortable with, that we can play our own game and see how that affects France along the way as well.

It’s going to be a game of feel, we’ll feel how it’s going throughout, but there certainly won’t be a high-risk strategy.

“Otherwise, you see the type of team we’re playing against, we could end up shooting ourselves in the foot massively.”

The resurgence of France’s historic strength of free-flowing attack coupled with the steel injected by Shaun Edwards’ defence makes Les Bleus a formidable opponent. Certainly not the team you would hand pick when a bonus point win is required.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“They are so dangerous, so there’s no point scoring four tries and them scoring six, we won’t get reward from that.

“So we’ll stick to the plan and see how it unfolds, and hopefully we can try to put enough pressure on the game to try to open it up somewhere along the line. But it’s a tough old task isn’t it, that? We know what they are capable of.”

Beyond the lure of a trophy to mark the end of the strangest Six Nations campaign to date, Farrell cited the motivating factor of lifting the spirits of a nation as key.

The mood of the camp under Farrell’s watch will be of greater significance to the outcome in Paris. The former defence coach has succeeded in reviving the enjoyment factor for Ireland’s international front liners and the unity in the squad is what gives the head coach confidence in the mission ahead.

“The togetherness, the thought process among the group that we’re not just doing it for the individuals, we’re doing it for the group and for what’s going on in the country at the moment,” said Farrell.

“The added little addition of a stalwart in our team having his 100th cap (Cian Healy), it’s a pretty special week for us all.”

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie