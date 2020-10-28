BE PART OF THE TEAM

Wednesday 28 October 2020
Henshaw starts at 13 as Farrell named on Ireland bench for France clash

Garry Ringrose misses out due to the broken jaw he sustained last weekend.

By Murray Kinsella Wednesday 28 Oct 2020, 12:25 PM
54 minutes ago 8,601 Views 7 Comments
Robbie Henshaw starts at 13 for Ireland.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

IRELAND BOSS ANDY Farrell has made just one change to his starting XV to face France in the Six Nations on Saturday, with Robbie Henshaw coming in at outside centre.

Henshaw replaces the injured Garry Ringrose in the number 13 shirt for this weekend’s clash at Stade de France in Paris.

With Henshaw promoted to the starting team, Munster’s Chris Farrell comes into the matchday squad on the bench.

Ringrose sustained a broken jaw in last weekend’s victory over Italy in Dublin and will be missing as Ireland fly out to Paris with the Six Nations title still up for grabs.

Eager to build on last weekend’s seven-try success over the Italians, Farrell has opted against making any unforced changes as the back three of Hugo Keenan, Jacob Stockdale, and Andrew Conway goes again.

Henshaw partners Bundee Aki in the midfield, while captain Johnny Sexton and scrum-half Conor Murray will guide the team from the halfback slots.

Cian Healy will win his 100th Ireland cap in the front row alongside Rob Herring and Andrew Porter, with Tadhg Beirne and James Ryan the starting locks again. The back row is made up of Caelan Doris, CJ Stander, and Will Connors.

Aside from the introduction of Farrell in the number 23 shirt, the bench is also unchanged with scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park fit to feature after overcoming some hamstring tightness.

Ireland (v France):

15. Jacob Stockdale
14. Andrew Conway
13. Robbie Henshaw
12. Bundee Aki
11. Hugo Keenan
10. Johnny Sexton (captain)
9. Conor Murray

1. Cian Healy
2. Rob Herring
3. Andrew Porter
4. Tadhg Beirne
5. James Ryan
6. Caelan Doris
7. Will Connors
8. CJ Stander

Replacements:

16. Dave Heffernan
17. Ed Byrne
18. Finlay Bealham
19. Ultan Dillane
20. Peter O’Mahony
21. Jamison Gibson-Park
22. Ross Byrne
23. Chris Farrell.

Murray Kinsella
