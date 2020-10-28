Henshaw starts at 13 as Farrell named on Ireland bench for France clash

IRELAND BOSS ANDY Farrell has made just one change to his starting XV to face France in the Six Nations on Saturday, with Robbie Henshaw coming in at outside centre.

Henshaw replaces the injured Garry Ringrose in the number 13 shirt for this weekend’s clash at Stade de France in Paris.

With Henshaw promoted to the starting team, Munster’s Chris Farrell comes into the matchday squad on the bench.

Ringrose sustained a broken jaw in last weekend’s victory over Italy in Dublin and will be missing as Ireland fly out to Paris with the Six Nations title still up for grabs.

Eager to build on last weekend’s seven-try success over the Italians, Farrell has opted against making any unforced changes as the back three of Hugo Keenan, Jacob Stockdale, and Andrew Conway goes again.

Henshaw partners Bundee Aki in the midfield, while captain Johnny Sexton and scrum-half Conor Murray will guide the team from the halfback slots.

Cian Healy will win his 100th Ireland cap in the front row alongside Rob Herring and Andrew Porter, with Tadhg Beirne and James Ryan the starting locks again. The back row is made up of Caelan Doris, CJ Stander, and Will Connors.

Aside from the introduction of Farrell in the number 23 shirt, the bench is also unchanged with scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park fit to feature after overcoming some hamstring tightness.

Ireland (v France):

15. Jacob Stockdale

14. Andrew Conway

13. Robbie Henshaw

12. Bundee Aki

11. Hugo Keenan

10. Johnny Sexton (captain)

9. Conor Murray

1. Cian Healy

2. Rob Herring

3. Andrew Porter

4. Tadhg Beirne

5. James Ryan

6. Caelan Doris

7. Will Connors

8. CJ Stander

Replacements:

16. Dave Heffernan

17. Ed Byrne

18. Finlay Bealham

19. Ultan Dillane

20. Peter O’Mahony

21. Jamison Gibson-Park

22. Ross Byrne

23. Chris Farrell.