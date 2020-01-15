Former Ireland forward Keogh joins for Indian Super League side

Keogh during his time in the A-League with Perth Glory.

ANDY KEOGH’S FOOTBALL career has taken him to some far-flung places.

The Dubliner, capped 30 times for Ireland, can count clubs in England, Australia, Thailand and Saudi Arabia as his previous employers.

Now the 33-year-old has agreed to join Indian Super League outfit NorthEast United.

Keogh ended his second spell at A-League side Perth Glory to sign for Saudi second-tier club Al-Qadsiah in August, but his time there has been short-lived.

NorthEast United, who are managed by former Juventus, Real Madrid and Croatia wingback Robert Jarni, announced the deal on Twitter this afternoon.

The Indian Super League season runs from October to March, with Keogh’s new club currently second from bottom in the table.

