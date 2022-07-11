Membership : Access or Sign Up
Monday 11 July 2022
Meath's McEntee confirmed as the new Antrim senior football manager

McEntee takes over the position previously filled by Enda McGinley.

By Fintan O'Toole Monday 11 Jul 2022, 9:16 PM
1 hour ago 1,774 Views 0 Comments
Image: Lorraine O’Sullivan/INPHO
Image: Lorraine O’Sullivan/INPHO

ANDY MCENTEE HAS been confirmed this evening as the new manager of the Antrim senior footballers on a three-year term.

McEntee fills the hotseat in the Ulster county after Tyrone’s Enda McGinley had been in charge for the last couple of seasons.

A statement from Antrim GAA on Twitter reads: “Antrim County Board are delighted to announce that Andy McEntee has been ratified as the new Antrim senior football manager on a three-year term.

“Andy brings a wealth of management experience at the top tier of both Club and County football. Cuirimid fearadh na fáilte roimh Andy!”

Last month McEntee stepped down as manager of the Meath football team after being at the helm for the last six campaigns. He took on that role in 2016 after steering Dublin side Ballyboden St-Enda’s to the All-Ireland senior club title.

He guided Meath to Division 1 league promotion and to the Super 8s in the championship in 2019. This season Meath struggled as they lost heavily to Dublin in the Leinster semi-final and exited the All-Ireland qualifiers at the hands of Clare.

Antrim’s 2022 season saw them finish 4th in the National football league, lose to Cavan in the Ulster championship and were defeated by Leitrim in the Tailteann Cup.

