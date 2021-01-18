BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 6°C Monday 18 January 2021
Advertisement

Mayo legend Andy Moran takes first major step into management

The 2017 Footballer of the Year takes charge of his native Ballaghaderreen.

By John Fallon Monday 18 Jan 2021, 5:00 PM
20 minutes ago 991 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5328567
Next chapter: Andy Moran.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Next chapter: Andy Moran.
Next chapter: Andy Moran.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

FORMER FOOTBALLER OF the Year Andy Moran has made his first major step into management by taking charge of his native Ballaghaderreen.

And he will be joined on the management ticket by Mayo’s former U21 All-Ireland winning boss Mike Solan as the pair try to guide their home club to their first county title since both of them were on the squad in 2012, although Moran missed the final against Ballintubber through a cruciate knee injury.

That was only the club’s third Mayo title with Moran and Solan key members of the team which bridged a 36-year gap when they triumphed against Charlestown in 2008.

Moran, who retired from inter-county football in 2019, helped Solan in a coaching capacity with the Mayo U20s last season and the pair have now taken over from Paul McHugh, who stepped down before Christmas after four seasons in charge of the club on the Mayo-Roscommon border.

Moran, who won the 2017 Footballer of the Year at 34 years of age, will be hoping to make an immediate impact on the sideline after a playing career which spanned 17 seasons for Mayo and which saw him win eight Connacht medals and finish runner-up in five All-Ireland finals, having missed the 2012 loss to Donegal through injury.

andy-moran-celebrates-scoring-a-point Moran after scoring a point for his club in the 2019 county final. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Meanwhile, another former Mayo footballer who has stepped up to inter-county management for the first time said that Covid is making it difficult for those in charge of underage sides for the first time.

Maurice Sheridan has built up management experience with NUIG and the Salthill-Knocknacarra side in Galway which he captained to All-Ireland club glory in 2006 and will now be hoping to make an impact with the Mayo U-20 side where he has taken over as manager from Solan.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Sheridan, a teacher at Coláiste Bhaile Chláir in Galway and who will be joined on the management team by another Mayo player Peadar Gardiner, said he is looking forward to the challenge but obviously had to deal with Covid restrictions.

“It’s the hardest part of it. Ideally, you’d love to be up in MacHale Park for trials. But it can’t happen at the moment in reality,” he told Midwest Radio.

“The backroom team, we spent the last few days talking about the panel and the core members. The trials will happen. We are looking forward to it and we can’t wait to get going.”

Design2resize

Subscribe to The42′s new member-led GAA Championship show with Marc Ó Sé and Shane Dowling. 

Join The42

About the author:

About the author
John Fallon
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie