Friday 5 August 2022
Andy Reid appointed to Nottingham Forest first-team coaching staff

The former Republic of Ireland international had been the club’s U23 coach.

By Fintan O'Toole Friday 5 Aug 2022, 9:12 PM
26 minutes ago 675 Views 1 Comment
Andy Reid.
Image: PA
Image: PA

FORMER REPUBLIC OF Ireland international Andy Reid has been appointed to the Nottingham Forest first-team coaching staff on a permanent basis.

The club announced the move tonight ahead of their return to Premier League action tomorrow afternoon as they travel to face Newcastle United on the opening weekend of the new season.

Forest were promoted after their victory last May in the Championship play-off final over Huddersfield Town, manager Steve Cooper guiding them back to the top flight for the first time in 23 years.

Reid now steps up to the first team to work alongside Cooper having spent the last 18 months as the club’s U23 head coach. Reid joined the club as a player in 1998, making over 280 appearances across two spells before he joined the Academy coaching team in January 2020.

He has previously had a spell coaching at international level with the Republic of Ireland U18 team.

“It’s a real honour and privilege to continue my journey with this great football club, which has moved through the Academy to the first team as a player, and now as a coach,” said Reid, speaking to the Nottingham Forest website.

“I’m really grateful to the gaffer for giving me this opportunity to work alongside him and rest of the coaching staff we have here. They’ve all been fantastic with me since initially being involved during pre-season and I’m looking forward to repaying the faith they’ve shown in me.

“After seeing everything that was achieved last season, it’s a really good opportunity for me to contribute to the team and thrive in this environment. I want to help the players improve and it’s great to be part of such a talented set of players and coaching staff.

“We have a really good mix here of younger players and more experienced players and we’re all excited for the season ahead, even more so now that this club is back in the Premier League and we can’t wait to get going.”

