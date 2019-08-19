This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Monday 19 August, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'We're talking about a country in which there are no human rights' - Trainer shares Ruiz's Saudi concerns

Manny Robles worries for his fighter’s personal safety in Saudi Arabia, where he is officially scheduled to rematch Anthony Joshua.

By Gavan Casey Monday 19 Aug 2019, 10:53 AM
39 minutes ago 1,062 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4772130
Andy Ruiz Jr and his wife, Julie, celebrate the Mexican-American's upset of Anthony Joshua in their hometown of Imperial, California.
Image: Hayne Palmour Iv
Andy Ruiz Jr and his wife, Julie, celebrate the Mexican-American's upset of Anthony Joshua in their hometown of Imperial, California.
Andy Ruiz Jr and his wife, Julie, celebrate the Mexican-American's upset of Anthony Joshua in their hometown of Imperial, California.
Image: Hayne Palmour Iv

HEAVYWEIGHT WORLD CHAMPION Andy Ruiz’s trainer, Manny Robles, shares his fighter’s concerns over the venue for his rematch with Anthony Joshua, which is officially scheduled to take place in Saudi Arabia in December despite Ruiz’s claims to the contrary.

Amid accusations that he and Joshua were facilitating the Saudi government’s attempts to ‘sportswash’ their abysmal human rights record, promoter Eddie Hearn said last week that Ruiz had already agreed terms on a sequel when he signed for the first fight prior to his monumental upset of Joshua in June.

Hearn has indicated that Ruiz will face a legal battle should he not face Joshua in Diriyah on 7 December, with ‘AJ’ having invoked the rematch clause in his contract following his seismic first defeat as a professional.

However, Ruiz last week seemed to invoke the advice of the US government, which advises Americans to “exercise increased caution” if travelling to the Gulf state due to the threat of terror while Saudi Arabia is at war with Yemen.

Speaking to his fans on Instagram, Ruiz said: “It (the rematch) is going to be on my terms, our terms. We’re going to bring it back here in the United States.

“Like I said, I don’t have any protection over there, so if the United States of America wants to… never mind, I can’t say nothing.

“The fight is going to happen soon.”

And trainer Robles has echoed his star pupil’s sentiment, expressing his concern for the general wellbeing of Ruiz and his travelling crew in the event that they do travel to Diriyah.

“We are talking about a country that is not democratic,” he said.

“We are talking about a country in which there are no human rights and people leave to be in a more desirable place than a country like Saudi Arabia.

What protection will there be for the champion? We cannot take our women — they tell me that it would be better if they stayed at home because over there it’s as if they do not exist. We are talking about a country where the laws are different from the the ones that we are used to.

Who will be on the plane to Japan? Bernard Jackman joins Murray and Gavan to map out the Irish depth chart. We also rank the best national anthems, and Murray sits down with Peter O’Mahony.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie