Ange furious after VAR controversy: 'On a fair and even playing ground, we would have won'

A FURIOUS ANGE Postecoglou struggled to conceal his rage and insisted Tottenham would have won on an “even playing ground” after they lost 2-1 at home to Newcastle following a controversial Anthony Gordon equaliser.

Spurs were dealt a fresh blow before kick-off with Fraser Forster ruled out through illness to become the 10th player sidelined, but Dominic Solanke headed the hosts in front after four minutes with new England boss Thomas Tuchel in the stands.

Newcastle levelled two minutes later when Gordon arrowed an effort into the bottom corner and yet Postecoglou stood in disbelief on the touchline looking at referee Andrew Madley after Joelinton intercepted Lucas Bergvall’s pass with his hand in the build-up.

VAR deemed Joelinton’s arm to be in a natural position and the contact to be accidental, which provoked a furious reaction from Tottenham’s bench and they were up in arms midway through the first half when the already-booked Dan Burn avoided a second yellow card for handball by the centre circle.

Alexander Isak brought the opening 45 to a close with his 14th goal of the season and it proved enough to give Newcastle another victory despite late chances for Spurs, who have lost five of their last seven league matches amid a horror run of player availability.

“I think it’s clear. Now whether people agree with me or not whether it wasn’t handball or it was accidental, I’m just not interested in any of that discussion,” Postecoglou said.

“I know what everyone wants me to say, but all I’ll say is that on any other day, on a fair and even playing ground, we would have won that game. Simple as that.

“Don’t keep asking me about the decision. If you guys have no opinion about it, that’s fine. I know what my opinion is and, as I said, if that was a different day and it was an even and fair playing ground we would have won that game.”

He added: “I’m just really, really angry. Angriest I think I have ever been in my career.”

Opposite number Eddie Howe was understandably far more calm and delighted to watch Newcastle win for a fifth time in a row in the Premier League to consolidate their place in the top-five.

“I can’t sit here and lie and say I haven’t seen it because I have,” Howe admitted on Gordon’s equaliser.

“It definitely hit Joelinton’s arm, I can give you that as well, but I am not in control of the referee’s decision.

“I believe his arm is down in a natural position and the referee and VAR have followed the rules and protocols that are in place. That’s why it is given.

“I have to just concentrate on us and Newcastle. I am just really proud of the effort the players put in and the games we’ve won.”